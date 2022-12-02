JUST IN
India-Israel natural allies, share deep resonance of arts-culture: Herzog
Business Standard

Developing uniform process for EWS admission in pvt schools: Delhi govt

Delhi govt has told high court it is evolving a transparent, uniform, and hassle-free admission process for children under EWS category in private unaided schools

Topics
Delhi | Delhi schools

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi schools to close from May 11 due to hot weather

The Delhi government has told the Delhi High Court that it is evolving a transparent, uniform, and hassle-free admission process for children under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in private unaided recognised schools.

The court was told that a portal has been developed where the number of vacancies is displayed and the parents can apply online for the vacancies available under the admission quota.

Following that, the court disposed of a public interest litigation filed by an NGO 'Justice for All' seeking directions to ensure admission of over 44,000 children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups under the provisions of section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, 2009.

The plea, directed at the Delhi government, also sought monitoring of the admission process.

"However, the Respondent/GNCTD is directed to ensure that the statutory provisions contained under the Delhi School Education Act, 1973 and Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011 there under are strictly complied with," Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said while disposing of the matter.

Earlier, the petitioner submitted that about 50,000 children in the national capital are still waiting for admissions under the quota meant for EWS/DG category under RTE Act.

--IANS

spr/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 07:59 IST

