Wednesday, October 28, 2026 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / DPDP Act does not curb press freedom, Constitution protects it: Vaishnaw

DPDP Act does not curb press freedom, Constitution protects it: Vaishnaw

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the DPDP Act does not infringe press freedom, a day after news publishers challenged its provisions in the Supreme Court over concerns about journalism.

Ashwini Vaishnav

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the DPDP Act fully protects press freedom, even as news publishers challenge its provisions in the Supreme Court.

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said no provision of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act infringes press freedom, asserting that the Constitution itself guarantees press freedom amid a legal challenge by news publishers over the law's potential impact on journalism.
 Inviting editors and media professionals to engage with the government, Vaishnaw called for an open dialogue to address concerns surrounding the legislation.
 The minister's remarks came a day after the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), representing 21 news publishers, challenged provisions of the DPDP Act and its rules in the Supreme Court, arguing that the absence of a specific exemption for journalistic activities could impede investigative reporting and threaten press freedom.
 
 The court has sought the Centre's response and scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 17.
 The publishers have argued that requirements governing notice, consent and the deletion of personal data could make it difficult for journalists to report on matters involving public interest, particularly when investigating alleged wrongdoing.

Also Read

Supreme Court

DPDP Act may hamper investigative journalism: News publishers to SC

supreme court

SC notice to govt on news publishers' plea challenging data protection law

fintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte

Flight to safety hits fintech funding, DPDP Act may lead to further squeezepremium

Eight eMudhra certificate authority keys compromised

Govt forms special team to investigate eMudhra digital certificate leak

meta

Govt asks Meta to avoid algorithmic bias towards limited set of narratives

 They have also raised concerns about the confidentiality of journalistic sources.
 "The journalistic freedom is guaranteed by the Constitution of India. That freedom is absolutely available. There is not even an intention to affect journalistic freedom. So, the privacy law absolutely maintains, fully maintains the journalistic freedom, the Constitution guarantees (it)," Viashnaw said.
 The privacy law, he said, has been enacted as a consequence of the Supreme Court's judgment.
 

More From This Section

Cyclone, Cyclone Arnab

School holiday on Oct 29: Schools closed in many states amid Cyclone Arnab

Supreme Court, SC

UAPA bail: Why foreign nationality alone is not enough to deny bail

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union petroleum minister

BJP names Hardeep Singh Puri for Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha bypoll

Crowds, Delhi liquor shops

Delhi's liquor booking app goes live, but doorstep delivery stays absent

Haier Appliances India, Haier

Prayagraj to get Taj Gateway hotel, Haier unit planned in Greater Noida

Topics : IT ministry Data Protection Act Data Privacy data protection

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferCabinet approves 3% DA hikeGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 5:11 PM IST