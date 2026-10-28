DPDP Act does not curb press freedom, Constitution protects it: Vaishnaw

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said no provision of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act infringes press freedom, asserting that the Constitution itself guarantees press freedom amid a legal challenge by news publishers over the law's potential impact on journalism. Inviting editors and media professionals to engage with the government, Vaishnaw called for an open dialogue to address concerns surrounding the legislation. The minister's remarks came a day after the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), representing 21 news publishers, challenged provisions of the DPDP Act and its rules in the Supreme Court, arguing that the absence of a specific exemption for journalistic activities could impede investigative reporting and threaten press freedom.

The court has sought the Centre's response and scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 17.

The publishers have argued that requirements governing notice, consent and the deletion of personal data could make it difficult for journalists to report on matters involving public interest, particularly when investigating alleged wrongdoing.

They have also raised concerns about the confidentiality of journalistic sources.

"The journalistic freedom is guaranteed by the Constitution of India. That freedom is absolutely available. There is not even an intention to affect journalistic freedom. So, the privacy law absolutely maintains, fully maintains the journalistic freedom, the Constitution guarantees (it)," Viashnaw said.

The privacy law, he said, has been enacted as a consequence of the Supreme Court's judgment.