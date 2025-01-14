Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Dreadlocked ascetics among 25 million to take a dip at Maha Kumbh festival

Dreadlocked ascetics among 25 million to take a dip at Maha Kumbh festival

Nearly 15 million people, more than double the 6 million population of the city in the state of Uttar Pradesh, had taken a ritual dip on Monday, when the six-week festival

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: 'Sadhus' and other devotees gather to take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Naked Hindu ascetics smeared in holy ash charged into the waters of sacred rivers in India on Tuesday, as more than 25 million devotees flocked to the second day of the Maha Kumbh Mela, or Great Pitcher Festival, seeking absolution from their sins. 
The 'royal bath' of the ascetics is a key part of the event, held every 12 years in the northern city of Prayagraj, because Hindus believe it confers salvation from the cycle of birth and death, in addition to the absolution of sins. 
Thousands of devotees watched the immersion by the ascetics, dreadlocks flying and clad only in holy beads, though some carried tridents, spears, or maces, after a procession to the water accompanied by chants and the beat of drums. 
 
"The crowd today was fantastic," said ascetic Rakesh Kumar after his immersion at the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. "We need people to follow our faith and participate in festivals like this." 
Nearly 15 million people, more than double the 6 million population of the city in the state of Uttar Pradesh, had taken a ritual dip on Monday, when the six-week festival, expected to attract more than 400 million people, began. 

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh

UP govt showers flowers from helicopters on devotees at Maha Kumbh

The construction of the Zhejiang San'ao nuclear power plant in 2023

Uttar Pradesh govt to unlock industrial land parcels in Noida, Gr Noida

Mahakumbh success vital for Brand Uttar Pradesh, $1 trillion economy goal

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 highlights: 10 million devotees take holy dip in Sangam

electricity

Facing power losses, UP plans to privatise two power distribution firms

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

Maha Kumbh 2025: Indian Railways to run 13,000 trains for 40 crore devotees

The Kumbh originates in a Hindu belief that four drops of the nectar of immortality fell to earth, one in Prayagraj, during a battle between the god Vishnu, known as the Preserver, and demons to possess a golden pitcher holding the elixir. 
Every 12 years, the festival is described as 'maha' or great, as the timing is considered to render it more auspicious, drawing bigger crowds. 
More than 150,000 tents have been set up across 4,000 hectares (9,900 acres), or the size of 7,500 football fields, to accommodate visitors, and nearly as many toilets. 
About 50,000 security officers are also on guard to ensure the event, touted to be the world's largest gathering of humanity, goes off smoothly. 
In the past, the gathering has been visible from space, with India's space agency releasing photographs of it in 2019. 
The budget for this year's festival is an estimated $800 million and analysts expect it will boost economic growth by an estimated $30 billion to $35 billion.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Hamas accepts draft deal for Gaza ceasefire, hostages release: Reports

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

LIVE news: BJP claims CM Atishi violated poll code, asks her to withdraw nomination

School,Delhi Schools

Delhi police links student from political outfit behind school bomb threats

indigo airlines, indigo

Goa-Mumbai IndiGo flight bomb threat false; emergency lifted at airport

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta's Zuckerberg to face parliamentary summons over India elections remark

Topics : Uttar Pradesh government Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon