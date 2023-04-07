close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Drunk flyer on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight tries to open emergency door

In another incident of unruly behavior by an air passenger, a drunk flyer on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru on Friday tried to open the flap of an emergency door

IANS New Delhi
Indigo

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In another incident of unruly behavior by an air passenger, a drunk flyer on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru on Friday tried to open the flap of an emergency door.

The matter was reported to the agencies concerned and appropriate action was initiated.

"The passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state. On noticing this, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned," an airline spokesperson said.

"There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru," the spokesperson added.

In end March, two passengers on a Indigo flight from Dubai to Mumbai continued consuming alcohol onboard despite multiple warnings from the crew, and then verbally abused the crew and co-passengers.

Airlines have witnessed many such incidents of unruly behaviour by some air passengers in the last few months.

Also Read

Two held for unruly behaviour after drinking on board Dubai-Mumbai flight

AI CEO calls for concerted efforts to curb unruly passenger behaviour

AI urination case: Victim moves SC for guidelines on unruly behaviour

Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow over bomb threat

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

Inquiry initiated, action will be taken: Mayor on DCW inspection of toilets

Azamgarh faced crisis of identity but its glory being brought back: UP CM

Delhi records 733 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 19.93%

Don't repeat the mistake you made in 2018 polls: Piyush Goyal to K'taka

EAM Jaishankar, his South Korean counterpart Park Jin hold discussions

In order to deal with unruly behaviour on-board, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued CAR, Section 3- Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled "Handling of unruly/ disruptive passengers".

As per the procedure defined in the CAR, airlines are required to follow a prescribed procedure for holding passengers accountable before they are placed in the 'No Fly List' by the airline. Based on the information provided by the airlines, 'No Fly List' is maintained by the DGCA.

--IANS

kvm/vd

Topics : IndiGo | Delhi | Bengaluru

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon