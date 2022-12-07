JUST IN
Russia considers oil price floor in response to cap imposed by G7: Report
Coordinated assistance programme vital for SL's recovery from crisis
Dutch economy to witness slower growth in next 2 years, warns Rabobank
Sri Lanka earns over $1,129 mn this year as revenues through tourism
Global central banks extend rate hike push in Nov as inflation soars
Europe's new tranche of sanctions on Russian oil kick in: What changes?
OPEC, allied producers' targets remain same amid sanctions against Russia
Shanghai eases Covid-19 restrictions as China's policy shift expands
Bangladesh records highest monthly exports of over $5 billion in Nov
World Bank says air pollution costs Bangladesh up to 4.4% of its GDP
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Russian G20 Sherpa praises India for 'women-led development' as priority
EU leaders reaffirm commitment to integrating Western Balkan countries
Business Standard

Nepal to lift ban on import of vehicles, liquor products from Dec 16

Nepal's cabinet has decided to lift an eight-month-long ban on the import of some vehicles, liquor products and expensive mobile sets from December 16, a cabinet minister said

Topics
Nepal | India Nepal ties | imports

IANS  |  Kathmandu 

The Dutch port has faced an onslaught of both goods and empty boxes offloaded from other European maritime operations, shipping experts said. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Representative Image

Nepal's cabinet has decided to lift an eight-month-long ban on the import of some vehicles, liquor products and expensive mobile sets from December 16, a cabinet minister said.

Maheshwor Jung Gahatraj, Minister for Youth and Sports, told Xinhua on Tuesday that a decision to lift the ban was made by the cabinet.

The ban was first imposed in April this year amid depleting foreign exchange reserves over surging imports, targeting luxuries, including tobacco, diamonds as well as some vehicles, liquor products and expensive smartphones, Xinhua news agency reported.

In late August, the government relaxed the ban, barring only the entry of targeted vehicles, expensive mobile sets and liquor products till October 13, and the ban was extended later till mid-December.

The business community in Nepal has been demanding an end to the import ban, citing business losses and the move's failure to stop the decline in forex reserves.

The Nepali government is also under pressure to increase its revenue as the ban means reduced tariffs.

According to the Department of Customs, Nepal's total imports during the first four months of the current 2022-23 fiscal year starting in mid-July dipped by 18 per cent to 532.69 billion Nepali rupees (about $4 billion).

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nepal

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 08:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.