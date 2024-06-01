Business Standard
Dust storm, cloudy sky provide respite from heatwave conditions in Delhi

The change in the weather brought some relief for the city, which has been experiencing severe heatwave conditions for the last five days

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Delhi experienced a sudden shift in weather on Saturday afternoon as a dust storm swept through the city accompanied by a cloudy sky.
The change in the weather brought some relief for the city, which has been experiencing severe heatwave conditions for the last five days.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted earlier that due to western disturbances, the national capital might experience a change in weather, including cloudy skies, a dust storm or a thunderstorm with very light rain accompanied by gusty winds.
The weather office said the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

