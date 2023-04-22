close

DYFI to ask hundred questions to PM Modi ahead of his Kerala visit

Modi is scheduled to attend Yuvam-2023, an interaction with youngsters, organised by the BJP at Kochi on April 24

Press Trust of India Kochi
Modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala to take part in 'Yuvam-23' to interact with youngsters, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) has announced a protest on Sunday and posed one hundred questions to him over various issues faced by the youth.

Modi is scheduled to attend Yuvam-2023, an interaction with youngsters, organised by the BJP at Kochi on April 24.

The DYFI has launched a massive campaign asking 100 questions to Modi on various issues faced by the youth and the country such as unemployment, poor wages, sale of public sector companies among others.

Hundreds of flex boards raising questions to Modi have been erected by the DYFI, next to the BJP boards welcoming the Prime Minister.

The DYFI protest on Sunday will be held in all 14 districts of the state and will be inaugurated by senior Left leaders at all places. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan will inaugurate the protest at Kollam while LDF convenor E P Jayarajan will inaugurate the event at Thiruvananthapuram.

All India president of DYFI and Rajya Sabha MP, A A Rahim, said the party was asking hundred questions to Modi, who has not faced a single press meet in the last nine years.

"Nine years have passed since the Indian Prime Minister has attended a press conference. The Prime Minister is interested only in Mann Ki Baat and scripted interviews. The youngsters of Kerala are asking one hundred questions to Modi and he should answer at least one of them," Rahim said in a Facebook post.

The DYFI has launched a QR code which will open the questions to the Prime Minister.

The questions include topics related to Pulwama attack, Demonetisation, 2002 Gujarat riots, horse trading of legislators, PM Cares Fund, encounter politics , rising fuel prices among others.

The PM is attending the Yuvam 2023 in Kochi and on April 25, he will visit Thiruvananthapuram to take part in various programmes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Kerala

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

