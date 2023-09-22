External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa here for the first time and exchanged views on the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan and ways to further enhance bilateral ties.

Kamikawa, a 70-year-old veteran lawmaker, succeeded Yoshimasa Hayashi as Japanese foreign minister in a Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month.

"Delighted to meet Foreign Minister of Japan Yoko Kamikawa at #UNGA78," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"Exchanged perspectives on our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Discussed our regional, multilateral and global cooperation and taking them forward," he posted.

Earlier, Jaishankar had a warm discussion with Quad colleagues to start his participation at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Welcomed Japanese FM Yoko Kamikawa to the meeting. Discussed defending the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and delivering on Quad commitments.

Always value our collective contribution to doing global good," he posted on X.

Quad - comprising Japan, India, Australia and the United States - is a grouping of countries driven by shared interests and values and interested in strengthening a rules-based order in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.