close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Rajasthan Foundation posts helpline numbers for state residents in Canada

Helpline numbers offered to assist Rajasthanis in Canada as Chief Minister Gehlot expresses concern over safety amid diplomatic tensions

Tele-MANAS helpline, helpline

Photo: Pexels

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan Foundation, focused on the welfare of non-resident Rajasthanis, has issued dedicated helpline numbers to extend support and assistance to residents of the state currently residing in Canada. This step comes amidst the diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Ottawa after the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
 
The helpline numbers provided by the Rajasthan Foundation are +91 83060 09838, 0141-2229111, and 011-23070807.
 
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, also the chairman of the foundation, expressed concern for the safety and well-being of individuals from Rajasthan residing in Canada, leading to the announcement of these helpline numbers.
 

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Rajasthan elections: CM calls ED raids in Chhattisgarh a 'birthday gift'

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

CM Gehlot inaugurates projects worth Rs 1,400 cr, many still incomplete

Prioritise farmers, not advertisement: Assam CM slams Ashok Gehlot

BJP struggles in Rajasthan due to lack of public connection: Sachin Pilot

Only 3.62% of Rajasthan's workers registered to Centre's pension scheme

Rajasthan elections: Plea filed against state's free smartphone scheme

These helplines can assist people with issues including medical emergencies, legal queries, and more.
 
Upon the announcement, Rajasthan Foundation Commissioner Dhiraj Srivastava stated, "We have issued these dedicated helpline numbers to ensure that Rajasthanis in Canada have a straightforward avenue for seeking assistance. This includes support for medical emergencies, legal matters, and other general concerns."
 
He also urged the widespread dissemination of these helpline numbers across to better help people reach out to the Rajasthan Foundation when needed.
 
India recently announced the temporary suspension of visa issuance to Canadian citizens, citing "security threats" faced by its high commission and consulates in Canada. This move is part of an escalating diplomatic dispute following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding potential Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on Canadian soil. India has rejected these allegations.
 
(With agency inputs)
 
Topics : Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan government Rajasthan Assembly rajasthan Canada India-Canada helpline Elections in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon