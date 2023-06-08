close

EAM visits Gurdwara in Delhi, Afghan Sikhs raise issue of citizenship

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday visited a Gurdwara in the national capital and met Afghan Sikhs who raised the issue of obtaining Indian citizenship and getting visas

"I wanted to meet the Sikhs who have come to India from Afghanistan and understand their issues. They have some problems regarding visas and citizenship," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar assures help to Afghan Sikh refugees and said that he will address the issues that they have discussed with him.

"We will address the issues that they have discussed with us. Some people are still waiting to get their citizenship. We will provide all possible help regarding citizenship and visas. It is our responsibility to help them out," he said.

Furthermore, Jaishankar added that the government will provide all possible help regarding citizenship and visas and its government's responsibility to help them out.

The EAM also offered prayers at the Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara in Delhi.

Speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Act, the EAM said, "Because of that law (Citizenship Amendment Act) these people had faith that we would come. What would have happened to these people if that law had not been there?"

"Sometimes we politicise everything, this is not a matter of politics but a matter of humanity," Jaishankar added as he addressed the media queries on Thursday, after meeting the Afghan Sikhs at a Gurdwara in Delhi.

Regarding the restoration of the Gurdwara in Kabul, the EAM said, "We are trying to help in the restoration of Gurudwara in Kabul."

Furthermore, EAM Jaishankar, during his visit to the Gurdwara was honoured with a Sharopa at Delhi Gurudwara as he met Afghan Sikhs.

Jaishankar also explained at Delhi Gurudwara the help the Indian government provided to minorities after the Taliban takeover of Kabul, and added by saying, "We did what we had to do.

