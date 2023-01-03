Afghan Americans protest against Taliban ban on women's education

-
Protesting against the recent ban on women's education in Afghanistan, a large number of Afghan Americans have pledged to fight against this atrocious policy of the Taliban government.
"We are here to fight for girls' right to education," Rayan Yasini from California representing the Afghan Cultural Society said in front of the White House on Sunday as she was joined by a large number of Afghan Americans from across the country.
"Ever since the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, girls no longer have the right to study. We are here to ensure that it does not stay that way," Yasini said.
Nasir Khan, president of the Afghan Society, urged the Taliban government to withdraw the recent ban on education of girls in the country. Afghan girls need to get their rights, he demanded.
Participating in the protest demonstration in front of the White House, Hikmat Sorosh, an Afghan American, alleged that the Taliban has systematically taken steps to prevent girls from education. "The whole world is watching. The United Nations is watching," he said.
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 08:31 IST
