BJP's outreach in Delhi: EAM to meet Afghan Sikhs, students from Ukraine

In his next leg of outreach, Jaishankar will attend various programmes in South Delhi and Northwest Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies on June 15 and June 17

Press Trust of India New Delhi
S Jaishankar, EAM S Jaishankar

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin on Thursday his two-day outreach programme under the Delhi BJP's month-long campaign to highlight the achievements of the Modi government in the last nine years.

Jaishankar will meet Sikh refugees from Afghanistan who left that country after it was taken over by the Taliban, the Delhi BJP has said in a statement.

The Union minister, accompanied by West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, will also meet a 1984 anti-Sikh riots-affected family at Tilak Vihar, it added.

In Basai Darapur, Jaishankar will meet the students who were forced to leave studies in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion of the country, the statement said.

He will visit Guru Arjun Dev Gurudwara at Mahavir Nagar in West Delhi at 3 pm where he will meet with Afghan Sikh refugees.

Jaishankar, along with former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, has been deputed by the national leadership of the BJP to oversee the month-long campaign in seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi.

The external affairs minister will also meet prominent persons and interact with groups of professionals and IITians in different parts of West Delhi and New Delhi parliamentary constituencies on June 8-9, said a senior party functionary.

He will meet the famous photographer and Padma Shri awardee Naresh Bedi at his residence in Rajouri Garden and Lt General S K Gulati (retd) during his outreach programme on Thursday, said the statement.

In his next leg of outreach, Jaishankar will attend various programmes in South Delhi and Northwest Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies on June 15 and June 17, party leaders said.

S Jaishankar BJP Delhi Refugee

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

