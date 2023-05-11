Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, informs NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand early Thursday morning, National Center for Seismology said.
The earthquake struck at 5.01 am, at a depth of 10 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-05-2023, 05:01:04 IST, Lat: 29.63 & Long: 81.44, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 118km E of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," tweeted National Center for Seismology.
Earlier in January, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred 23km north-northwest of Pithoragarh, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The quake struck the state at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 29.78 and a longitude of 80.13 at around 8:58 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 22-01-2023, 08:58:31 IST, Lat: 29.78 & Long: 80.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 23km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," NCS tweeted.
Also Read
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, no damage reported
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Amritsar: National Center for Seismology
Traders stage protest after stone pelting incident on India-Nepal border
Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude with depth of 5 kms hits Telangana's Nizamabad
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits near Siliguri, tremors felt in Araria
PM Modi's US visit to affirm deep and close partnership: White House
Same-sex marriage will create imbalance in social fabric: Rajasthan govt
India Semiconductor Mission signs MoU with Purdue University in US
Plan to give smartwatches to sanitation workers for monitoring: Delhi mayor
Operation Vigil: Punjab Police files 177 FIRs against anti-social elements
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)