close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, informs NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand early Thursday morning, National Center for Seismology said.

ANI General News
Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 6:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand early Thursday morning, National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake struck at 5.01 am, at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-05-2023, 05:01:04 IST, Lat: 29.63 & Long: 81.44, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 118km E of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

Earlier in January, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred 23km north-northwest of Pithoragarh, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck the state at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 29.78 and a longitude of 80.13 at around 8:58 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 22-01-2023, 08:58:31 IST, Lat: 29.78 & Long: 80.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 23km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," NCS tweeted.

Also Read

3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, no damage reported

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Amritsar: National Center for Seismology

Traders stage protest after stone pelting incident on India-Nepal border

Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude with depth of 5 kms hits Telangana's Nizamabad

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits near Siliguri, tremors felt in Araria

PM Modi's US visit to affirm deep and close partnership: White House

Same-sex marriage will create imbalance in social fabric: Rajasthan govt

India Semiconductor Mission signs MoU with Purdue University in US

Plan to give smartwatches to sanitation workers for monitoring: Delhi mayor

Operation Vigil: Punjab Police files 177 FIRs against anti-social elements

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Earthquake

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:01 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Israeli-Palestinian fighting continues, despite Egyptian cease-fire

Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing costs, signals from Jantar Mantar, and more

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
1 min read

Lifestyle International plans to open 50 stores in next 3-4 years

retailer
2 min read

Microsoft to skip salary hikes for full-time employees this year: Report

Microsoft
2 min read

Operation Vigil: Punjab Police files 177 FIRs against anti-social elements

Punjab police
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

chipmakers, chip, chip market
4 min read

LIVE: Joe Biden will host PM Modi for an official state visit on June 22

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Apex court verdict on pre-import conditions gives relief to exporters

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

SC dismisses CJI's plea seeking recusal from hearing same-sex marriage case

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon