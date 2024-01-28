Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha twice in Feb: Manmohan Samal

On February 3 visit, the PM will attend a programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Sambalpur and thereafter address a public meeting at Remed Ground

Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha twice in February, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said on Sunday.
Modi, who is scheduled to visit Odisha's Sambalpur on February 3 and address a public meeting, may also visit the state capital on February 10 when the saffron party holds its national women's conference here, Samal said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The party has decided to hold two women's conferences, one in Madhya Pradesh and the second in Odisha in February. The prime minister is likely to attend the women's conference in Odisha tentatively on February 10. The PM has given his consent to attend it", Samal said, adding that the details of the February 10 programme will be announced soon.
He said around 25,000 women from 14 states are likely to attend the Mahila Samavesh, which is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to make a dent into the trusted women vote bank of Biju Janata Dal.
Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who hails from Odisha had indicated regarding the PM's programme in the coastal region of Odisha after the tour of the western region on February 3.
Samal claimed that around 1.5 lakh people will congregate at Remed Ground in Sambalpur to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 3. "People of Sambalpur and neighbouring districts are eagerly waiting to listen from the prime minister", he said.
On February 3 visit, the PM will attend a programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Sambalpur and thereafter address a public meeting at Remed Ground.

Also Read

IIM CAT 2023 results to be announced soon, check the details below

As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes

IIM Calcutta summer placement draws 513 offers, calls it a 'feat'

IIM CAT 2023 result has been declared, here's how to check and download

IIM Bangalore test for admission to MBA courses on November 19, January 28

Covid-19 JN.1 variant: India logs 182 new cases, 1 death reported in Kerala

Rana Talwar, first Indian to head a global bank, passes away at 76

Red Sea route accounts for 50% country's exports, 30% of imports: Report

Nitish Kumar's exit from Mahagathbandhan 'gain' for INDIA bloc, says DMK

Not satisfied with CM Shinde's decision on Maratha quota demand: Bhujbal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Odisha BJP IIM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon