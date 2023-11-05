ECoR advises train passengers against carrying crackers during Diwali

With Diwali fast approaching, East Coast Railway (EcoR) on Saturday cautioned passengers not to carry and also not let their co-passengers carry inflammable or explosive objects to make the journey safer while travelling on passenger trains.

In a statement released by the EcoR, carrying inflammable and explosive objects like firecrackers, gas cylinders, acid, petrol, kerosene, etc, in passenger trains during a train journey is a punishable offence under the Railways Act, 1989, and the offender may get imprisonment for up to three years.

"As Diwali is approaching, ECoR has geared up to prevent the carrying of crackers in passenger trains. Carrying inflammable items during a train journey is strictly prohibited," EcoR said in a release.

ECoR has directed concerned officials to keep a strict vigil on passenger movements while travelling by train. The security wing, consisting of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel has been alerted.

Apart from this, TTEs, coach attendants, guards of the train, and station managers have also been advised to keep vigil on offenders to save the train passengers from danger.

"Co-passengers are also requested to inform on-duty railway staff in case they find any passenger carrying inflammable items in the train," the statement added.

ECoR has advised all its three divisions--Khurda Road, Sambalpur, and Waltair--to launch a special safety drive to keep a strict vigil on carrying inflammable items in trains for the safety of passengers during Diwali celebrations, it said.

Passengers can call Help Line Number 139 to report any incident concerning carrying crackers on a train.

Steps have been taken by the Security Department of ECoR to make train passengers and rail users aware of the dangers of carrying crackers and explosive substances. Surprise checks are being carried out randomly in trains in this regard in case of any suspicion regarding the carrying of crackers.

Apart from this, ECoR has also taken an awareness drive to alert passengers through the public announcement system at stations.

Random and surprise checks will also be undertaken by railway staff in coordination with the GRP, RPF, and civil defence volunteers. Special attention will be given to checking parcels or luggage loading in parcel vans.

Notably, train escorting teams and Meri Saheli teams have also been advised to keep a sharp watch on inflammable items in trains and at railway stations. Apart from these, adequate fire extinguishers and fire-fighting equipment are being provided at Stations, Goods Shed, Guard's Brake Van, AC Coaches, Pantry Cars and Locomotives.