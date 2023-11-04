close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

India can eliminate those carrying out nefarious acts, says Rajnath Singh

Singh was addressing a rally while campaigning for BJP candidate Lal Singh Arya at Khaneta village under the Gohad assembly seat in Bhind district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said if someone tries to carry out any nefarious act, India can eliminate them on this side of the border, and if necessary, on the other side as well.
Singh was addressing a rally while campaigning for BJP candidate Lal Singh Arya at Khaneta village under the Gohad assembly seat in Bhind district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.
"India's pride is soaring all over the world. During the Congress rule, people abroad would say India is a weak country. The world did not take our words very seriously but the situation has changed now, and if India says something on international forums, the world listens with open ears," the minister said.
Now, India is not a weak country. No power in the world can dare threaten India, he said.
"If someone tries to carry out any nefarious act, India can eliminate them on this side of the border, and if necessary, it can strike them on the other side of the border as well, " the defence minister said.
Singh said one person from every five families in Bhind district is in the Army, and he wanted to greet such families.
Lauding the works of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the defence minister said Madhya Pradesh was earlier a BIMARU (laggard) state.
"But people of the country are now saying if one has to see growth, one must go to Madhya Pradesh. It is the cleanest state in the country. The per capita income in MP was only Rs 11,718 in 2001-02 which is now increased 10 times to more than Rs 1.40 lakh in 2023," the BJP leader said, adding that the growth rate in Madhya Pradesh is higher than the average GDP of India.
Singh said Madhya Pradesh is the only state where the government gives Rs 6,000 per year from its treasury to farmers in addition to the same amount disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi.

Also Read

Assam, Meghalaya meet discussed 3 areas of differences amid border issue

Rajnath Singh calls Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan 'Dhoni of Politics'

Rajnath Singh to begin 3-day visit to Malaysia to deepen defence ties

Arunachal villagers unwilling to go to Assam as dispute solving measure

Two BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

There is room for diplomacy: Jaishankar on India-Canada diplomatic row

10 arrests made so far: Himachal Pradesh Dy CM Agnihotri on Crypto fraud

Govt has broken many real, perceived and exaggerated barriers: PM Modi

Punjab farmers defy farm fire prevention, force officer to burn stubble

Delhi air pollution: Several areas in national capital in 'severe' category

Addressing another rally in Bhind, Singh said this election will also decide the direction of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
"The people of the country want to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister again," he said.
Singh alleged the sole objective of the opposition INDIA alliance is not to bring development but to oppose Narendra Modi.
He dubbed Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) "birds who become active in Madhya Pradesh only before the polls and return to their nest after the elections".
"These parties have nothing to do with Madhya Pradesh in the remaining period," he said.
The polling for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Rajnath Singh border dispute security

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon