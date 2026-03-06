Friday, March 06, 2026 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ED conduct searches against Reliance Power Ltd in Mumbai, Hyderabad

ED conduct searches against Reliance Power Ltd in Mumbai, Hyderabad

About 10-12 locations linked to the said company and its executives are being searched in the two cities

ED links Anil Ambani firms to loan diversion; summons him August 5

Anil Ambani, 66, has been questioned twice by the ED under the anti-money laundering law as part of this investigation | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 11:56 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad as part of an investigation against Reliance Power Ltd., a group company of businessman Anil Ambani, officials said.

About 10-12 locations linked to the said company and its executives are being searched in the two cities, they said.

About 15 teams of the agency are undertaking the action, the officials said.

A query sent to the Reliance Group did not elicit an immediate response.

The ED is investigating multiple companies linked to Anil Ambani as part of an alleged bank fraud linked money laundering case apart from financial irregularities under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

 

Also Read

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani skips appearance before ED in money laundering case

Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, and Reliance Communication share prices today

Reliance Infra, Reliance Comms share prices hit 52-week lows; here's why

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case: Delhi court closes CBI case against Kejriwal, 22 others

P Chidambaram, Chidambaram

ED files for prosecution sanction against P Chidambaram in 2 PMLA cases

Anil Ambani

CBI files fresh case against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications

Anil Ambani, 66, has been questioned twice by the ED under the anti-money laundering law as part of this investigation.

The ED has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the cases against Ambani's group companies on the directions of the Supreme Court.

According to information furnished by the ED to the apex court, it has filed three money laundering cases against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) to investigate charges of bank loan fraud and other financial irregularities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IBM

IBM opens first infrastructure innovation centre to boost India-led AI workpremium

TCS

TCS in 'advanced' talks for more AI data centers in India as demand rises

Kenji Inoue, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, UNIQLO India

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo aims to make India hub of global sourcing

Axis Mutual Fund

Axis MF elevates R Sivakumar as its CIO; Ashish Gupta to step down

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip buys majority stake in Flamingo Transworld to boost packages

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Anil Ambani Reliance Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayNepal Elections 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance