Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED calls Michel's plea for release in AgustaWestland case 'misleading'

ED calls Michel's plea for release in AgustaWestland case 'misleading'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday informed a court that the plea of alleged middleman Christian Michel James for release in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case was 'misleading'

Christian Michel

James was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and was subsequently arrested by the CBI and the ED. | File Image: Christian Michel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday informed a court that the plea of alleged middleman Christian Michel James for release in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case was "misleading and devoid of any merits."  Special judge Sanjay Jindal was hearing James' plea for release on the ground that he had undergone the maximum period of sentence of seven years for the purported offences.

The EDs in its reply said, "That with respect to the submissions made by the accused Christian Michel James that he has already undergone the period of maximum sentence prescribed for the offences for which he was extradited to India from United Arab Emirates, so, he is entitled to be released by virtue of the provisions of section 436 A of CrPC it is most respectfully submitted that the aforesaid submissions are misleading and devoid of any merits."  Section 436 A of the erstwhile CrPC deals with maximum period for which an under trial prisoner can be detained.

 

The ED reply said under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) provision, the the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence of money laundering was seven years.

"The date of the arrest in the present case being December 22, 2018, the maximum period of imprisonment provided for the offence has yet not expired and therefore the present entitlement sought by the accused under the provisions of section 436A of CrPC is premature and is therefore liable to be dismissed," it added.

On August 4, the ED and CBI opposed the plea of Michel's counsel Aljo K Joseph that he was entitled to be released under provisions of Section 436A of the CrPC.

Also Read

Anil Ambani

₹17K cr loan fraud case: ED likely to summon Anil Ambani again in 10 dayspremium

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani appears before ED in PMLA case linked to alleged loan fraud

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests ex-Axis MF manager in ₹2 trillion front-running scam probe

bad loans

ED probe into Anil Ambani linked companies: What turns bad loan into fraud

Anil Ambani

ED makes first arrest in ₹3,000-crore loan fraud case against Anil Ambani

James was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and was subsequently arrested by the CBI and the ED.

He was granted bail in the CBI case by the Supreme Court on February 18 this year.

Two weeks later, he was granted bail in the ED case by the Delhi High Court.

Michel, however, has not furnished bail bonds and remains in Tihar prison, awaiting the renewal of his passport.

The ED chargesheet led against James in June 2016 alleged that he received 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects plea challenging declaration of ISIS as terrorist organisation

Proposed Master Plan of the Common Central Secretariat | Photo: website/ centralvista.gov.in

Construction of all CCS buildings, relocation to finish within next 2 years

Supreme Court, SC

SC strikes down Centre's EIA waiver for educational constructions

flash flood, cloudburst, uttarkashi

4 dead, many missing as cloudburst in Uttarkashi triggers flash floods

Nityanand Rai

No directives to make Hindi mandatory in official communications: Govt

Topics : Enforcement Directorate AgustaWestland scam christian michel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon