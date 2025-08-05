Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No directives to make Hindi mandatory in official communications: Govt

No directives to make Hindi mandatory in official communications: Govt

Replying to a separate question from DMK MP Matheswaran VS seeking to know the funds spent on the promotion of Hindi since 2014, the minister provided data that showed Rs 736.11 crore has been spent

Nityanand Rai

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said this in response to a written question from DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has not issued any directives to make Hindi mandatory in official communications, central services or educational institutions, Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said this in response to a written question from DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, seeking to know whether the government has issued any directives making Hindi mandatory.

"No, sir," the minister responded.

Replying to a separate question from DMK MP Matheswaran VS seeking to know the funds spent on the promotion of Hindi since 2014, the minister provided data that showed Rs 736.11 crore has been incurred from the budget allocated to the Department of Official Language between 2014-15 and 2024-25.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hindi language languages DMK

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

