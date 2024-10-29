Business Standard
Home / India News / ED conducts fresh raids in case of online betting, illegal IPL broadcast

ED conducts fresh raids in case of online betting, illegal IPL broadcast

Cash, bank deposits and silver bars worth about Rs 4 crore were seized along with various other "incriminating" documents, digital devices and immovable property-related documents during the raids

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The ED has thrice earlier conducted raids in this case beginning from June. | Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate said on Tuesday it has undertaken fresh searches in a money laundering case against a website that allegedly indulged in online betting on 2024 Lok Sabha election results apart from an illegal broadcast of IPL cricket matches.

Cash, bank deposits and silver bars worth about Rs 4 crore were seized along with various other "incriminating" documents, digital devices and immovable property-related documents during the raids conducted on October 25 in Mumbai and in Kutch in Gujarat, the ED said in a statement.

The action was taken against people providing technical and financial management support to the website named "Fairplay", which was allegedly involved in illegal activities.

 

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Mumbai police cyber cell that was filed on the complaint of Viacom18 Media Pvt Limited against Fairplay Sport LLC and others for causing a loss of revenue of more than Rs 100 crore.

The federal agency said its probe shows that Krish Laxmichand Shah is the "key person" behind Fairplay and has registered various companies like Play Ventures N.V and Dutch Antilles Management N.V at Curacao (an island country in the southern Caribbean Sea), Fair Play Sport LLC, Fairplay Management DMCC at Dubai and Play Ventures Holding Limited in Malta for the operations of the website.

Fairplay is being "operated" from Dubai, the ED found.

More From This Section

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia president

Indonesia plans to import 1 million tons of rice from India in 2025

Delhi High Court

'Let Centre decide': Delhi HC on plea over Rohingya school admissions

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: People aged above 70 to get free treatment in hospitals, says PM Modi

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Rs 40 trn investment proposals testimony to UP's progress: CM Yogi

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House

Goa govt aims to create 11,000 Lakhpati Didis this financial year

"Incriminating documents seized during the search show purchase of high value immovable and movable assets in India by the persons involved and this amounts to more than Rs 100 crore," the agency said.

The ED has thrice earlier conducted raids in this case beginning from June and it had seized or frozen assets worth Rs 117 crore till now, including the latest action.

It had earlier said that Fairplay was involved in "illegal broadcasting of cricket/IPL matches and various online betting activities including results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Social Media

New updates: IT ministry issues advisory to social media companies regarding misinformation

Diljit Dosanjh

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's show, ED raids in 5 cities over illegal ticket sales

Enforcement Directorate, ED

West Bengal staff recruitment scam: ED attaches properties worth Rs 163 cr

Sachin Waze

Enough evidence for PMLA case against Sachin Waze, others: Special court

NOTA CANDIDATE, elections

Maharashtra polls: Rs 52 cr worth assets seized within 24 hrs of MCC

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Online gambling Election Results 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon