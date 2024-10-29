Business Standard
Goa govt aims to create 11,000 Lakhpati Didis this financial year

All possible support is provided to women entrepreneurs to become Lakhpati Didi, said Sangam Patil, programme implementation officer with the Rural Development Agency

She said under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme, Rs 310.61 lakh were disbursed to SHGs to purchase raw materials, equipment and machinery.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

With the implementation of schemes for livelihood in rural areas, the Goa government has set a target of having at least 11,000 'Lakhpati Didis' in the state by the end of the current financial year, an official said on Tuesday.

Deepali Naik, project director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), said under the Goa State Rural Livelihood Mission, 3,804 self-help groups (SHGs) have been formed, covering 48,306 members.

"The SHGs are supported with Rs 1,952.78 lakh from the community investment fund (CIF) released through village organisations (VOs) and revolving fund of Rs 828.04 lakh," she said.

A Lakhpati Didi is a member of a self-help group (SHG) who earns an annual household income of more than Rs 1 lakh.

 

Naik said 184 village organisations have received start-up funds of Rs 137.49 lakh, and 791 SHGs have availed bank loans amounting to Rs 3,646.96 lakh.

The GSRLM has created self-employment, livelihood and entrepreneurship opportunities for 23,556 SHG members, she said.

"Of these members, 15,756 are engaged in farm livelihood activities and 7,800 in non-farm livelihood activities such as micro-enterprises in handicrafts like artificial flowers, bamboo items, jute bags, clay items, coir items, pottery, handlooms, canteen and catering services and others," she said.

She said under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme, Rs 310.61 lakh were disbursed to SHGs to purchase raw materials, equipment and machinery.

Naik said the government has set a goal to create 11,000 Lakhpati Didis by the end of this financial year.

All possible support is provided to women entrepreneurs to become Lakhpati Didi, said Sangam Patil, programme implementation officer with the Rural Development Agency.

The success stories of Lakhpati Didis resonate in the rural areas.

One of the Lakhpati Didis, Sneha Naik, who heads the Bhootnath Self Help Group at Pernem, has been working to revive the Kunbi saree in the state.

Naik feels empowered and says she wants all members of her group to become Lakhpati Didis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

