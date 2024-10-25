Business Standard
Maharashtra polls: Rs 52 cr worth assets seized within 24 hrs of MCC

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct on October 15, goods valued Rs 90.74 crore have been seized across the state

Maharashtra Assembly Elections (File Photo)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Maharashtra’s law enforcement agencies have seized goods worth Rs 52 crore within 24 hours of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) going into effect in the state. As the state prepares for its Assembly elections next month, 19 law enforcement agencies are working to curb electoral malpractice and ensure compliance with election guidelines.
 
The Model Code of Conduct is a set of established guidelines for political parties and candidates to ensure free and fair elections. It remains active from the election schedule announcement until the conclusion of the electoral process.
 
Since the enforcement of the model code, on October 15, authorities have seized goods totalling Rs 90.74 crore across Maharashtra. Most seizures have taken place in key districts such as Mumbai Suburban, Nagpur, and Ratnagiri, where officials are on high alert.
 
 
The 19 law enforcement agencies at work include the police, Income Tax Department, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Customs and Excise departments, among others.
 
The Election Commission’s cVIGIL app, launched to promote fair electoral practices, has enabled the public to also actively participate in monitoring the MCC by reporting poll code violations in real-time. In a statement on Thursday, Election Commission officials said that so far 1,144 complaints have been lodged through the app. The officials also reported a 99 per cent resolution rate for complaints brought forth through the app.
 
The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will see two alliances vying for power. The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance includes the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar, and the Congress party. On the other side, the Mahayuti Alliance consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and a faction of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar.
 
The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes set to be counted on November 23.
 

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

