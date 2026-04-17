ED conducts raids at premises linked to Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora and some others as part of an investigation, officials said.

Residential and official premises of Arora and his son Kavya Arora (linked to a company named Hampton Sky Realty Ltd.) and Hemant Sood of Findoc Finvest in Ludhiana and an alleged bookie Chandrasekhar Aggarwal in Jalandhar are being covered, they said.

The ED teams were provided security by personnel from a central paramilitary force.

Arora, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West, is understood to be travelling abroad as part of official work.

He was raided by the ED in 2024 too.

The agency had then said in a statement that companies linked to Arora and some other entities caused "loss" to the state government and generated "huge" proceeds of crime by alleged misuse of industrial land for residential projects.

A few days back, the federal probe agency conducted FEMA searches at the premises of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and his educational institutions in Punjab and Haryana.