ED conducts searches in case related to Assam govt funds' misappropriation

ED conducts searches in case related to Assam govt funds' misappropriation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) added that it also attached 'proceeds of crime' of Rs 34.03 crore in the form of bank and fixed deposits

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Representative Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Bank and fixed deposits worth Rs 34 crore were attached under the anti-money laundering law following searches in a case related to alleged misappropriation of Assam government funds meant for the welfare of construction workers, the ED said on Saturday.
The case pertains to the "fraudulent" award of contracts worth Rs 118 crore during 2013-16 by the Assam Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (ABOCWWB) to a company named Purbashree Printing House, a proprietorship of Priyanshu Boiragi.
"It is a case of misappropriation of money collected as cess for the welfare of construction workers. During the searches, various incriminating documents and materials were seized," the federal agency said in a statement.
It did not say when the searches were conducted.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) added that it also attached "proceeds of crime" of Rs 34.03 crore in the form of bank and fixed deposits.
The money-laundering case stems from an FIR registered by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell and charge sheets filed by police against Chohan Doley, an IAS officer and former labour commissioner-cum-ABOCWWB member secretary; Boiragi; ABOCWWB ex-chairman Gautam Baruwa; and former ABOCWWB administrative officer Nagendra Nath Choudhury.

Assam Enforcement Directorate Government fudging data

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

