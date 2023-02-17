JUST IN

LIVE: I-T survey at BBC offices across Delhi, Mumbai ends after 3 days
TMS Ep371: Trade deficit, Disney+ Hotstar, insurance stocks, Aadhaar Mitra
India will strengthen international bodies to promote Hindi, says MEA
Railways, India Post launch Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service
Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva
UP govt gets investment proposals worth crores in Azamgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri
Providing solutions to Bengaluru's problems on govt's priority: CM Bommai
Massive fire breaks out at market in Assam's Jorhat, 150 shops gutted
Delhi court settles suit against BJP MP Gautam Gambhir as withdrawn
Kashmir is filled with tourists after abrogation of Article 370: Amit Shah
LIVE: I-T survey at BBC offices across Delhi, Mumbai ends after 3 days

Catch all the live updates from across the globe here

BBC | Income Tax department | Kashmir

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
BBC apologises to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit

Introduction

The Income Tax authorities have left the offices of the BBC in New Delhi and Mumbai after three days of lengthy questioning of some of its staff, the UK-headquartered public broadcaster said on Thursday.
