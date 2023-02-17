LIVE: I-T survey at BBC offices across Delhi, Mumbai ends after 3 days

The Income Tax authorities have left the offices of the in New Delhi and Mumbai after three days of lengthy questioning of some of its staff, the UK-headquartered public broadcaster said on Thursday.

The Income Tax authorities have left the offices of the in New Delhi and Mumbai after three days of lengthy questioning of some of its staff, the UK-headquartered public broadcaster said on Thursday.

Union Home Minister will visit poll-bound on February 20 where he will participate in a mega roadshow. As per a source, "Shah will visit on February 20 to participate in a mega road show. Preparations for the roadshow are underway. The party workers are eager to meet the Home minister."

Union Home Minister on Thursday said that has become a tourist destination rather than a place for protests, stone pelting, and revolution. While speaking at the 76th Raising Day celebrations of at Kingsway camp, Shah said, "India's law and order, and safety have seen positive development since 2014. Every day in used to be a place for protests, stone pelting & revolution. Today, is filled with tourists."