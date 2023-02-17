Refresh / Auto Refresh
LIVE: I-T survey at BBC offices across Delhi, Mumbai ends after 3 days
The Income Tax authorities have left the offices of the BBC in New Delhi and Mumbai after three days of lengthy questioning of some of its staff, the UK-headquartered public broadcaster said on Thursday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Nagaland on February 20 where he will participate in a mega roadshow. As per a BJP source, "Shah will visit Nagaland on February 20 to participate in a mega road show. Preparations for the roadshow are underway. The party workers are eager to meet the Home minister."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Kashmir has become a tourist destination rather than a place for protests, stone pelting, and revolution. While speaking at the 76th Raising Day celebrations of Delhi police at Kingsway camp, Shah said, "India's law and order, and safety have seen positive development since 2014. Every day in Kashmir used to be a place for protests, stone pelting & revolution. Today, Kashmir is filled with tourists."READ LESS