LIVE: AK Antony's son quits Congress, cites lack of 'common ground'

veteran AK Antony's son Anil K Antony has quit the party alleging "intolerant calls to retract a tweet", a day after he criticized a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I have resigned from my roles in the . Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on," he wrote on Twitter as he shared his resignation letter.



In the wake of multiple untoward incidents on its flights, has modified its in-flight alcohol service policy wherein cabin crew have beentold to tactfully refuse further serving of alcohol if needed. According to the revised policy, 'Alcoholic beverages must be served in an appropriate and safe manner. This also includes refusing to serve alcohol (further) to the guests." said in a statement on Tuesday.



A controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu over a DMK minister angrily hurling something, apparently at a party worker, with the BJP state unit alleging he threw "stones at people in frustration." There was no immediate response from the minister concerned, SM Nasar who holds the Milk and Dairy Development portfolio, or the ruling DMK over the issue. A video of the minister picking up something from the ground angrily and hurling it at someone has gone viral.