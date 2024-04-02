Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ED files money laundering case against Mahua Moitra, Darshan Hiranandani

The CBI had last month conducted searches, after filing its FIR, at the premises of Moitra, a former TMC MP from Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal

Mahua Moitra

TMC leader Mahua Moitra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in connection with an alleged cash-for-queries scam case, official sources said Tuesday.
The federal agency filed the enforcement case information report (ECIR), the ED equivalent of a police FIR, against the two, taking cognisance of a CBI complaint, the sources said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The ED case was registered two-three days ago.
It has been probing them under the civil sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) and has called Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani in this case for questioning but they have not disposed till now, citing official engagements.
 
The CBI had last month conducted searches, after filing its FIR, at the premises of Moitra, a former TMC MP from Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal.
She has been renominated by the Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to contest in the upcoming general elections.
The CBI registered an FIR against her and Hiranandani on the directives of Lokpal which has instructed the agency to file its report within six months, CBI officials had said.
Lok Sabha had expelled Moitra last December for "unethical conduct". The former MP has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court.
The Lokpal has issued the directions to the CBI after receiving findings of its preliminary inquiry into allegations made by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey against Moitra.
He has alleged that Moitra had asked questions in Lok Sabha in exchange for cash and gifts from Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.
 

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

FEMA case: ED summons Hiranandani Group promoters for questioning on Monday

'Filthy questions': Mahua Moitra walks out of meet; panel chief counters

Mahua Moitra questions Hiranandani's affidavit, alleges PMO's involvement

CBI includes Darshan Hiranandani as 'accused' in FIR against Moitra

Arvind Kejriwal 'kingpin', 'key conspirator' in excise scam: ED to Delhi HC

Court orders probe to know age of 7 pirates held off Somalia coast

Govt mandates linking of CGHS and ABHA IDs to integrate health schemes

SKM to protest against decision to use corp silos as procurement centres

No purpose will be served by keeping me in custody: Sisodia tells court

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahua Moitra Hiranandani TMC Fema West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon