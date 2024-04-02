Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt mandates linking of CGHS and ABHA IDs to integrate health schemes

The CGHS scheme provides comprehensive healthcare services to central government employees, pensioners, and their dependent family members

This revised health benefit package is expected to be rolled out from November this year, the health ministry said

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has mandated the compulsory linking of Central Government Health Services (CGHS) beneficiary ID with Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID in a move to integrate various government health schemes under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), according to an office memorandum signed by Manoj Goel, Director, CGHS.

"The linking of CGHS ID with ABHA ID shall be mandatory with effect from April 1, 2024, and shall be completed within 30 days by all existing CGHS beneficiaries," the memorandum stated.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Addressing the need to mandate the linkage of the schemes, a source close to the development said that the move is aimed at creating a digital health identification of CGHS beneficiaries and storing their digital health records under ABDM, bringing various schemes to one platform.

The CGHS scheme provides comprehensive healthcare services to central government employees, pensioners, and their dependent family members. Currently, more than 4.4 million people and 75 cities are covered under this scheme.

Of this number, only 21,362 CGHS IDs have been linked with ABHA ID till April 2, according to information available on the CGHS dashboard.

The ABHA ID or number is a 14-digit number that uniquely identifies a beneficiary in India's digital healthcare ecosystem. All citizens can open and operate an ABHA account.

Speaking on the implications of linking CGHS with ABHA, Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said that the linking of CGHS and ABHA IDs will help in healthcare accessibility and digital health management.

"By integrating these IDs, the government is aiming to streamline healthcare services and enhance patient identification by facilitating seamless sharing of digital health records across platforms," he said.

Sunil Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Sahyadri Group of Hospitals, Pune said that such an integration will facilitate the consolidation of digital health records, enabling easier access and management of medical history and treatment data.

"Since the CGHS scheme covers government employees, it will be easier for the government to make it compulsory and achieve their deadline to integrate both IDs," he added.

Experts, however, have also flagged certain technical challenges and issues relating to privacy that the move can give rise to.

Also Read

Centre to add 270 mn additional beneficiaries to Ayushman Bharat by Jan 26

Centre forms committee to look into Ayushman Bharat implementation

Interim Budget: Ayushman Bharat cover to be extended to all ASHA workers

PM-KISAN to Ayushman Bharat: Key changes possible in interim Budget

300 mn Ayushman Cards created under AB-PMJAY since 2018: Health ministry

SKM to protest against decision to use corp silos as procurement centres

No purpose will be served by keeping me in custody: Sisodia tells court

'Big day for democracy', says AAP as Sanjay Singh gets bail after 6 months

'Lip service, broke every barrier': Ramdev gets lashing from Supreme Court

Delhi Court flags deficiencies, delays in ED money laundering probe


Commenting on the challenges, Bajaj said that the implementation of the linkage program may face technical problems such as data integration issues or system compatibility concerns, which could disrupt healthcare delivery.

"Any disruption or delay in the linking process could temporarily limit beneficiaries' access to healthcare services or digital health records until the integration is complete," he added.

Highlighting privacy concerns, Rao added that the government has not made it explicitly clear how digital records will be protected. "While the government has stated that records stored under ABHA ID are properly encrypted and would be protected under provisions of the Digital Protection of Data and Privacy Act, there is no specific guideline to point out the same," he said.

"Such a linkage would therefore need robust data protection measures and adherence to privacy regulations," Rao added.
Topics : Health sector Ayushman Bharat health scheme Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon