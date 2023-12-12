Sensex (-0.54%)
Delhi Jal board fund row: Finance secretary causing delay, says Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered an audit of the DJB's records of the last 15 years by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to ascertain if there have been any irregularities

Atishi Marlena (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Water Minister Atishi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
Despite adherence to the prescribed payment schedule and timely submission of utilisation certificates, the finance secretary has persistently raised new queries, impeding the release of much-needed funds for the Delhi Jal Board, Water Minister Atishi has said.
Atishi said this in an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday in response to a personal affidavit filed by Finance Secretary Ashish Chandra Verma in connection with a case related to the delay in release of funds for the DJB by the officer.
While the first instalment of grant-in-aid/loan was released in May, the second instalment of Rs 2,031 crore was due in October, the minister said.
"Despite adherence to the prescribed payment schedule and timely submission of utilisation certificates and requisite details by the DJB on September 12, the Principal Secretary (Finance), Finance and Planning Department, has persistently raised new and varied queries, impeding the release of the much-needed funds," she said.
"I have repeatedly asked for the officers responsible for the alleged mismanagement to be identified and for recommendations for disciplinary action, to no avail. Neither have names been forwarded, nor has any action been initiated," she added.
In his affidavit submitted on December 9, Finance Secretary Verma had said that the proposals forwarded by the DJB for release of grant-in-aid "lack mandatory information and documents".
"From time to time, instructions are issued to administrative department with regard to procedure to be followed for release of GIA/Loan. However, it has been observed that in spite of repeated instructions, the proposals forwarded for release of GIA lack the mandatory information/documents, as a result the proposals are delayed," he said.
"Our department has repeatedly informed, both verbally, and in writing, regarding the serious issues related to utilisation of the huge loan and grant being given to DJB in each financial year," he added.
Verma said the DJB has "not been preparing any annual action plan" and has been creating "committed liabilities to be paid by the Government of NCT of Delhi" without seeking its approval.

He further charged that "huge government funds are being spent by the DJB" for repair and maintenance.
"Splitting/duplication of works is happening as a norm under one pretext or other. Draft CAG Audit report indicates huge instances of misappropriation for which no action has been taken by DJB," he said.
The court will hear the matter next on December 19.
Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered an audit of the DJB's records of the last 15 years by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to ascertain if there have been any irregularities.
The BJP and the AAP have been sparring over alleged irregularities in the DJB since last month. The BJP has accused the DJB of running a "scam" of awarding bogus tenders for the upgradation of its sewage treatment plants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon