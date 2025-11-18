Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED raids Al Falah University, linked persons in Delhi Red Fort blast case

ED raids Al Falah University, linked persons in Delhi Red Fort blast case

Teams of the federal probe agency have been searching multiple locations in the Delhi-NCR since early morning

Al Falah University

The Al Falah varsity is located in the Dhouj area of Faridabad district in Haryana near Delhi, and it is a medical college-cum-hospital | Image: university website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday launched searches against the Al Falah University of Faridabad and its promoters and linked persons as part of its investigation related to the Red Fort area terrorist blast case, sources said.

Teams of the federal probe agency have been searching multiple locations in the Delhi-NCR since early morning, sources said.

It is understood that the ED is taking action under the anti-money laundering law following cognisance of the first information reports filed by the NIA and the Delhi Police in the case. The agency is investigating finances and purported terror financing links in the matter.

 

Sources said the searches began around 5 am, and the trustees of the University are also being raided.

Till now, the NIA has arrested two persons, allegedly close aides of "suicide bomber" Dr Umar Nabi.

The Al Falah varsity is located in the Dhouj area of Faridabad district in Haryana near Delhi, and it is a medical college-cum-hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

kolkata metro

LIVE news: Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro's Purple Line work

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; winter smog sets in, mercury sinks

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

India to publish revised NDC for 2035 by Dec: Environment minister at COP30

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang

Kurnool Bus Fire, Bus Fire, Fire, Bus Accident

Saudi bus accident: Hyderabad Police Commissioner confirms 45 dead

Topics : Faridabad Delhi blast Red Fort Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayProtein SnacksRed Fort BlastLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon