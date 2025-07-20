Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / INDIA alliance ended in 2024, kept fighting against each other: Adhikari

INDIA alliance ended in 2024, kept fighting against each other: Adhikari

His remarks came after AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj clarified that while the party continues to support and raise key Opposition issues, it is no longer formally a part of the INDIA bloc

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

The INDI alliance was finished in 2024. After they lost in the Lok Sabha elections, said Adhikari . (File Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reacting to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) decision to withdraw from the INDIA alliance, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and West Bengal Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, stated that the bloc ceased to exist after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and that its constituent parties continued to contest against each other in every state during the elections.

"The INDI alliance was finished in 2024. After they lost in the Lok Sabha elections and PM Modi became the Prime Minister for the third term, that very day, the INDI alliance was finished. They have been fighting against each other in every state during elections..." Adhikari said, speaking to ANI.

 

His remarks came after AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj clarified that while the party continues to support and raise key Opposition issues, it is no longer formally a part of the INDIA bloc.

Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj emphasised that even though the party coordinates with other Opposition outfits, it is no longer part of the INDIA alliance.

He said, "We raise all issues of the Opposition. But we are not in the INDIA Alliance. When we contested the Lok Sabha elections, we did seat-sharing. After that, the Delhi elections took place, wherein we did not do any seat-sharing. As of now, we raise all issues of the Opposition. We coordinate with all Opposition parties, including the TMC, SP, and other parties. But we are not in the INDIA Alliance."

Also Read

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

AAP no longer part of INDIA bloc, will fight Bihar polls solo: Sanjay Singh

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

'Jungle raj' AAP alleges, over 45 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Four-engine govt failed: Kejriwal after bomb threats to Delhi institutions

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

Sisodia slams BJP over fuel ban on overage vehicles, questions motive

Satyendar Jain

ED questions ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in DJB-linked PMLA case

AAP and Congress contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together in Delhi under the INDIA alliance banner. However, the two parties fought separately in the Haryana and Delhi Assembly elections.

On July 16, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also stated that the INDIA bloc was relevant only until the Lok Sabha elections.

"We have clarified our position that the INDIA alliance was there till the Lok Sabha elections. As far as the Parliament is concerned, we have always been opposing all the wrong policies of the government. Currently, the issue for us is the way the homes and shops of people of Bihar, UP and Purvanchal are being bulldozed and destroyed. This is the issue we will raise in Parliament in the context of Delhi," Singh told ANI.

"We said that officially, the Aam Aadmi Party is not with the INDIA alliance as of today. Our alliance was for the Lok Sabha elections..." he added.

The AAP MP further stated that the party will raise the issue of the alleged demolition of jhuggis in Delhi during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be conducted from July 21 to August 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Basavaraj Bommai, Basavaraj, Bommai

GST burden on small traders: Bommai urges CM Siddaramaiah to intervene

Ashok Gehlot, Gehlot

Unity across castes, religion key to becoming Vishwaguru, says Ashok Gehlot

bihar police adg

Crimes committed by criminals: Bihar ADG apologises for 'farmers' remark

K Palaniswami

Women, girls unsafe under DMK rule in TN, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

First time Maha CM placed Hindi above Marathi: Supriya Sule on language row

Topics : Suvendu Adhikari AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon