Agreement signed between Sanchi and NDDB; HM Amit Shah attends event

Agreement signed between Sanchi and NDDB; HM Amit Shah attends event

To increase milk production, unorganized milk sellers will be linked to new cooperative societies

Milk industry sounds the alarm as India's production growth sees steep fall

Under the MoU between the Madhya Pradesh Dairy Federation and NDDB, NDDB will take over six dairy federations in the state to increase milk production.

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To increase milk production in Madhya Pradesh, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Dairy Federation (brand name Sanchi) signed an agreement in Bhopal on Sunday. As per the agreement, the number of cooperative dairy societies in the state will be increased from 6,000 to 9,000. This will enable a large number of dairy farmers selling milk in the open market to get the right price.
 
Government plans to double the milk production in the state from the current 55 million liters. Madhya Pradesh is currently the third-largest milk-producing state in the country after Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
 
 
The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and State Cooperation Minister Vishwas Sarang, along with many officials.
 
Under the MoU between the Madhya Pradesh Dairy Federation and NDDB, NDDB will take over six dairy federations in the state to increase milk production. These are - Bhopal Cooperative Dairy Federation, Indore Cooperative Dairy Federation, Ujjain Cooperative Dairy Federation, Gwalior Cooperative Dairy Federation, Jabalpur Cooperative Dairy Federation, and Bundelkhand Cooperative Dairy Federation.
 
The Sanchi brand will remain intact

State Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Lakhan Patel, said that despite the agreement between Sanchi and NDDB, the Sanchi brand name and logo will not be changed. However, NDDB will now manage the operations of the state's cooperative dairy federations.
 
Addressing the program, Federation Minister Amit Shah said that cooperative societies in the country will soon take over the operation of petrol pumps and distribution of cooking gas. Shah said that there are immense possibilities in the cooperative sector in Madhya Pradesh.
 
Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had said, “The state's contribution to national milk production is around 9 percent. Our government has decided to increase it to 20 percent. We are launching a new scheme on April 14 on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary. The aim of the scheme is to protect cows, increase milk production capacity, and enhance farmers' income."

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

