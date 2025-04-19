Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Elon Musk praises PM Modi, says he will visit India as Tesla preps launch

Elon Musk praises PM Modi, says he will visit India as Tesla preps launch

Elon Musk confirmed he will visit India later this year, as Tesla prepares to launch its electric vehicles in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US tech billionaire Elon Musk (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US tech billionaire Elon Musk (File Photo)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that he will visit India later this year, marking a significant step as Tesla gears up to introduce its electric vehicles to the Indian market. The announcement came just a day after Musk held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
 
Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), Musk, who was appointed by US President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), called it "an honour" to speak with PM Modi.
 
 

Also Read

Elon Musk, starlink

Elon Musk-owned Starlink gets NOC to launch services in Pakistan

Elon Musk, Musk

Musk denies claims of illegal use of Starlink devices in crisis-hit Manipur

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk slams delay in California vote count, praises India's poll system

GT vs DC

IPL 2025: GT vs DC playing 11, GT batters vs DC bowlers matchups

schools

Delhi-NCR schools flout RTE Act, detain students in Classes 6 and 7

 
Their conversation comes at a crucial time for both India and the US, as the two nations work to bridge gaps over tariffs and move towards a broader trade agreement. 
 
Prime Minister Modi also shared details of their interaction on X, highlighting the potential for deeper cooperation in technology and innovation.
 
“Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains," PM Modi posted.
 
 
This latest interaction follows their in-person meeting earlier this year during PM Modi’s two-day visit to the United States. In February, PM Modi met Musk in Washington DC, where the latter was accompanied by his three children – X, Strider, and Azure. During the meeting, Musk gifted the Prime Minister a Starship hexagonal heatshield tile.
 
The timing of the phone call is also notable as it coincides with US Vice-President JD Vance's upcoming visit to India from April 21 to April 24. 
 
Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Tesla is preparing for its long-anticipated India debut.
 
According to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the developments, Tesla plans to ship a few thousand electric vehicles to a port near Mumbai in the upcoming months. Sales are expected to begin in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore by the third quarter of this year.
 
Tesla’s India entry ties into ongoing negotiations between New Delhi and Washington regarding import tariffs, which are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the company's long-term strategy in the country. The renewed momentum in Tesla’s India plans was sparked by Musk’s earlier meeting with PM Modi. Since then, the EV giant has reportedly started hiring for positions related to showrooms and vehicle deliveries.
   

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Police files report on property defacement case against Arvind Kejriwal

West Bengal Governor, Ananda Bose

'They want sense of security': WB Guv meets Murshidabad violence victims

gavel law cases

Delhi court extends judicial custody of Naresh Balyan, others in MCOCA case

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear plea on Apr 23 for uniform compensation to hate crime victims

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to pay two-day visit to Saudi Arabia from April 22

Topics : Elon Musk Narendra Modi Elon Musk India Visit Elon Musk Tesla Tesla Elon Musk tesla india Tesla in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon