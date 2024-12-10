Employability among Indian graduates improves to 54.81%: Wheebox report

Business Standard
The employability among graduates for the year is calculated from the Global Employability Test (GET) in the previous year

According to the report, over 50 per cent of Indian graduates are now employable. | Representational Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

As the demand for talent continues to rise, a report on Tuesday revealed that employability among Indian graduates has seen a steady rise, reaching 54.81 per cent as per a recent test.

The employability among graduates for the year is calculated from the Global Employability Test (GET) in the previous year.

In the previous test, employability among Indian graduates stood at 51.25 per cent, according to Wheebox ETS India Skills Report 2025.

"This decade belongs to India as a leader in global talent mobility. This decade must be focused on quality of skills training that shall make a stark difference for international mobility. Long term and internally certified skill programs with embedded language training will be the winning bet to provide early work opportunities. The skilled and certified talent from India provides a unique advantage and leverage to India," Nirmal Singh, Chief Convenor of India Skills Report and Wheebox CEO added.

 

India Skills Report is based on data from over 6.5 lakh candidates who participated in the Global Employability Test (G.E.T.) across India alongside insights from over 1,000 corporations across 15 diverse industries.

According to the report, over 50 per cent of Indian graduates are now employable, which is an increase from 33 per cent a decade ago.

This 17 per cent increase over a decade reflects India's commitment to building a future-ready workforce capable of meeting the needs of a rapidly evolving global economy, it stated.

This shift is further amplified by India's focus on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and automation, reshaping traditional job roles and creating new opportunities, the report added.

Moreover, the rise of digital nomadism and hybrid work models has unlocked unprecedented opportunities for Indian talent to contribute globally without geographical constraints, which could add USD 500 billion to the global economy by 2030, with India playing a central role, it said.

It said that with a vast and diverse talent pool, India has emerged as a global leader in sectors like IT, engineering, and healthcare, while rapidly growing expertise in green energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics.

Besides, the construction sector, valued at USD 2.5 trillion, requires engineers and planners for housing and infrastructure projects, while the financial sector needs 4,00,000 professionals by 2030 for fintech and green finance roles.

Meanwhile, Europe's healthcare sector faces a 1.6 million-worker deficit, its IT industry needs 20 million digitally skilled professionals, and manufacturing is expanding in green technologies and automation, creating opportunities for engineers and sustainability experts, it stated.

India is strategically positioning itself for a global talent revolution, with key initiatives like the National Education Policy (NEP), Skill India Mission, and Digital India driving its commitment to vocational training and skill development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

