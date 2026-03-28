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Energy security, citizens' interests top priorities: Modi at meet with CMs

He also said an inter-ministerial group has been operational since March 3, reviewing the situation on a daily basis and taking timely decisions

Modi, Narendra Modi

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 12:11 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the global situation arising out of the West Asia conflict remains dynamic, and asserted that maintaining economic and trade stability, ensuring energy security, strengthening industry and supply chains, and safeguarding citizens' interests remain the government's top priorities.

Chairing a meeting of chief ministers virtually, Modi said the situation necessitates continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies, as he called for constant communication and coordination between the Centre and the states, along with timely sharing of information and joint decision-making, so that the responses are swift and well-aligned.

Urging the chief ministers to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict measures against hoarding and profiteering, Modi cautioned against the spread of misinformation and rumours, asserting that timely dissemination of accurate and credible information is essential to prevent panic.

 

Referring to the situation in West Asia, the prime minister said India has prior experience in dealing with similar global disruptions, recalling the collective response during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Centre and states worked together as 'Team India' to mitigate the impacts on supply chains, trade and daily life.

The same spirit of cooperation and coordination remains India's greatest strength in navigating the present situation, Modi said.

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The prime minister added that the situation remains dynamic, necessitating continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies, an official statement said.

He also said an inter-ministerial group has been operational since March 3, reviewing the situation on a daily basis and taking timely decisions.

Modi stressed that maintaining economic and trade stability, ensuring energy security, protecting the interests of the citizens, and strengthening the industry and supply chains remain the government's main priorities.

He also advised vigilance against online fraud and fake agents and called for special attention in the border and coastal states to address any emerging challenges related to shipping, essential supplies, and maritime operations.

Modi underscored the importance of maintaining public confidence, noting that assurance about the availability of essential commodities will help prevent unnecessary panic among citizens.

The chief ministers who attended the meeting included N Chandra Babu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Revanth Reddy (Telangana), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Omar Abdullah (Jammu and Kashmir), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), and Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), among others.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were also present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:11 AM IST

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