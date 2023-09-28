Ensuring smart governance, Tripura Chief Minister launches e-cabinet system

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the e-Cabinet system at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also presided over the first Council of Ministers meeting, conducted entirely without paper. It is worth noting that Tripura now stands as the fourth state in India to implement the e-cabinet system, according to a press release by the Chief Minister's office.

"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative, the Tripura Cabinet has transitioned to a paperless system. Today, we introduced the e-Cabinet at the Secretariat and conducted the inaugural meeting of the Council of Ministers in this new digital format. Tripura now joins the ranks of four states in the country with this e-cabinet facility, marking a significant stride towards smart governance in Tripura."

Saha emphasized that the state government is actively pursuing e-Office implementation in mission mode, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

"Subsequently, we sought to do even more. After Uttaranchal, Uttar Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura became the fourth state to adopt the E-Cabinet system. Among the 28 states, Tripura now holds the fourth position. We are ahead in many aspects. In Tripura, several departments have taken the initiative to implement the e-Office, ensuring seamless governance. The primary objective of E-Office and E-Cabinet is to alleviate the challenges posed by managing extensive paper records. Accountability is also enhanced. To overcome these issues, PM Modi has consistently advocated for digitization, and we have achieved it. This will be advantageous for the next generation. Sometimes, it was difficult to locate specific files, but now everything is accessible with just a click, and the document is right in front of you," Dr. Saha explained.

Saha also shared that approximately 4,250 individuals in 94 departments have received training, with some still pending.

"Over 25,000 e-files have been generated in the E-Office. As we move towards a paperless future, this will be advantageous for us. I trust that my cabinet colleagues will also find this a valuable learning experience, as there is no limit to learning," Saha concluded.

Furthermore, Saha felicitated the departments that have achieved 100 percent e-Office integration at the Secretariat.

During the program, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Secretary PK Chakraborty, Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, and other concerned officials were present.