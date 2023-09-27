close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

PM's secy reviews G20 outcome follow-up, asks to prepare for virtual summit

Officials said G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth were among those who attended high-level meeting chaired by Mishra

G20

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra on Wednesday reviewed the follow-up on the outcome of G20 Summit and asked officials to prepare for the G-20 virtual summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a virtual summit in November.
Brazil will take over the influential bloc's presidency from India in December.
Officials said G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth were among those who attended the high-level meeting chaired by Mishra.
Mishra said that G-20 Summit was not a one-time affair and Indian presidency has delivered solid outcomes which are being followed-up and monitored closely.
Ministries leading various working groups are being tasked to implement their sector-specific outcomes and a high-level monitoring group is also being set up, officials said.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

India considering importing Cheetahs from northern Africa: Officials

Awaken the nation, initiate a movement: PM Modi urges YouTube creators

350 public electric vehicle charging points will be set up, says NDMC

Delhi Metro runs two trains to promote 'Travel for LiFE' campaign

Kejriwal bungalow row: CBI registers PE, AAP says nothing will come out

"During the meeting, P K Mishra asked officials to prepare for the G20 virtual summit which was announced by the prime minister earlier," an official added.
The G20 secretariat, DEA, the Ministry of External Affairs and all other departments are working closely to deliver on the virtual summit, they said.
Mishra directed all ministries to focus on the deliverables including those from the declaration and earlier ministerial and working group meetings. He also asked them to conduct webinars with stakeholders and involve state governments and think-tanks in this process, they added.
He said India's support for the global south in general and the African Union in particular is something that should be continued in all the actions of government departments.
He called for preparing action plan for outreach to the Africa Union.
"It was noted that the MEA is fully focused on the second Voice of Global South Summit, which is a topic very close to PM's heart. Indian Presidency has phenomenal achievements in terms of support and its advocation for the global south in G20 agenda," they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit India Prime Minister G20

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketEid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023Gold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon