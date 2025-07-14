Monday, July 14, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Air India crash: Group accident policies and InstaClaims bring quick relief

Air India crash: Group accident policies and InstaClaims bring quick relief

ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported receiving claims under travel and personal accident policies. These include accidental death, trip cancellations, baggage loss, and hotel booking cancellations

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In the aftermath of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, insurance companies have begun processing a flurry of claims spanning multiple categories — including travel insurance, personal accident, life insurance, and even Kisan Credit Card-linked covers.
 
The ill-fated Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 260 people — 241 onboard and 19 on the ground. The incident, India’s deadliest aviation accident in over a decade, has prompted the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to issue special directives to fast-track claim settlements.
 
Claims Range from Baggage Loss to Accidental Death
 
ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported receiving claims under travel and personal accident policies. These include accidental death, trip cancellations, baggage loss, and hotel booking cancellations.
 
“We are working on a priority basis to provide seamless assistance and ensure timely settlements. Our commitment is to support our policyholders and their families during this difficult time,” said Priya Deshmukh, Head – Health Products, Operations & Services, ICICI Lombard.

Also Read

Premiumplane crash

Dismay, unease among Air India pilots after preliminary crash report

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India plane crash: Understanding the role of fuel control switches

Boeing

Air India crash probe: US FAA and Boeing notify fuel switch locks are safe

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India crash: Victims entitled to compensation, regardless of fault

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Too early to draw conclusions on Pilots' role in A-I crash: Ex-AAIB chief

 
Bajaj Allianz also confirmed receiving three personal accident claims and one marine cargo insurance claim, indicating that goods in transit may have been affected. Personal accident covers are emerging as a significant category, second only to life insurance claims.
 
Quick Settlements, Group Policies Activated
New India Assurance has already settled seven individual personal accident claims and five under group policies. A notable case involved a group personal accident policy for 4,000 residents of Mehsana district, where the claim was processed and settled within a week of the crash. One Kisan Credit Card-related claim worth ₹50,000 was also honored.
 
Axis Max Life Insurance, under its ‘InstaClaim’ process, settled one claim within three hours of receipt. “This reflects our focus on empathetic action when it matters most,” said Manu Lavanya, COO, Max Life.
 
However, most insurers have refrained from disclosing the exact number or details of claims, citing the ongoing process of receiving formal requests from the families of the deceased.
In one notable case, a group personal accident policy covering 4,000 people in Mehsana district resulted in a claim settlement within a week of the crash, a representative of the insurer said.
 
IRDAI Steps In to Ease Process
Recognizing the scale of the tragedy, the IRDAI issued a circular on June 14 instructing insurers to fast-track payouts. The regulator has waived formal requirements like FIRs and postmortem reports and directed companies to submit weekly updates starting June 16. Insurers were also asked to appoint nodal officers to assist affected families.
 
What’s Next for Claimants?
Insurance company representatives said that many bereaved families are still coping with their loss and may approach insurers in the coming weeks. Given the exceptional circumstances, companies have promised to show flexibility and prioritize compassionate engagement.
 
The Ahmedabad crash underscores the importance of having comprehensive insurance coverage — especially for frequent flyers, business travelers, and families with exposure to international travel — and highlights how insurance, when structured correctly, can serve as a financial lifeline in the worst of times.  With inputs from PTI

More From This Section

real estate, realty firms

Delhi-NCR luxury home sales soar 209% in H1 2025, all flats above ₹6 cr

Premiumtax

How tax changes have transformed debt MF landscape, altered investor choice

A man typing a legal document on a type-writer outside the Civil Court in Mumbai on Friday. Photo: PTI

Making a 'will' isn't just for the ultra-rich: Here's why it matters

PremiumBajaj Auto, bike, KTM

Motor insurance claims: Report theft quickly to aid investigation, recovery

real estate, realty firms

Luxury home sales up 85% in 7 cities in first half of 2025: Report

Topics : Air India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Rate TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewSinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon