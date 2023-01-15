JUST IN
BJP won't win even if Modi, Shah come to K'taka 100s of times: Kumaraswamy
India's youngsters leveraging power of science to make planet better: PM
Business Standard

Out of 45 assembly constituencies where Pancharatna Yatra was taken up in the state, the JD-S will win in 40 seats

Topics
BJP | H. D. Kumaraswamy | Karnataka

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, his deputy G Parameshwara and Chief Secretary Ratnaprabha (L) during a meeting with the farmers on the issue of loan waiver, in Bengaluru on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that "even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit Karnataka hundreds of times, the BJP would not win the upcoming assembly elections in the state".

Speaking to the media during a programme, Kumaraswamy said "the people are frustrated with the BJP".

"There will be no impact on Amit Shah's visit to Mandya. If you want, write it down. JD-S is going to win all the seven assembly seats in Mandya district," he said.

"The state BJP leaders are going to elections only in the name of PM Modi. Congress leaders are projecting Bharat Jodo Yatra. We are seeking votes on the basis of programmes.

"In 2006, JD-S had won 58 seats. In 2008, 2013 and 2018 the party had fought single-handedly in the absence of big leaders," Kumaraswamy said.

Out of 45 assembly constituencies where Pancharatna Yatra was taken up in the state, the JD-S will win in 40 seats, he said.

"Karnataka is a resourceful state. The government is in the grip of outside forces," he added.

--IANS

mka/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 08:03 IST

