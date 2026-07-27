2024 NTA reforms: Why the Radhakrishnan panel was formed & what it proposed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a new high-powered task force, led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to overhaul India's examination system and curb paper leaks through greater use of technology. The move comes nearly two years after the Centre constituted another expert panel under former Isro chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan to recommend reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) and strengthen examination security.

The Radhakrishnan committee submitted its report in October 2024 with 101 recommendations covering examination reforms, data security and restructuring of the NTA. Several of these recommendations have since been implemented, while others are being rolled out in phases.

Why was the Radhakrishnan committee formed?

The Ministry of Education constituted the seven-member High-Level Committee of Experts (HLCE) in June 2024 to ensure the transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations conducted by the NTA. Former Isro chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan was appointed to head the panel.

The committee was asked to recommend reforms in the examination process, improve data security protocols, and review the structure and functioning of the NTA. It was also tasked with examining the agency's standard operating procedures (SOPs) and suggesting ways to strengthen monitoring and compliance at every stage of examinations.

What triggered the formation of the committee?

The committee was formed amid widespread concerns over the integrity of national entrance examinations.

The immediate trigger was the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination in June 2024 after its question paper was found to have been leaked on the darknet. Around the same time, allegations of irregularities in the conduct of Neet-UG also sparked a nationwide controversy and raised questions about the security and fairness of examinations conducted by the NTA.

What did the committee recommend?

The committee submitted its report, titled 'The Reformation of National Common Entrance Testing in India', on October 21, 2024. It made 101 recommendations grouped into 46 major action points to strengthen the NTA and improve examination security. The proposals broadly covered six areas.

One of the key recommendations was to strengthen the NTA by hiring more permanent, domain-specific staff, reducing dependence on contractors, creating specialised verticals for test development and examination administration, and involving ministries, universities and other agencies conducting examinations as knowledge partners. The panel also said the NTA should primarily focus on higher education entrance examinations.

The committee also proposed closer coordination with state governments. It recommended creating state- and district-level committees to help identify secure examination centres, coordinate with police and local authorities, supervise the transportation and storage of question papers, inspect examination centres and respond to security incidents. Government institutions were to be preferred over private centres wherever possible.

To improve examination security, the panel prepared detailed SOPs for both pen-and-paper and computer-based tests. These covered question paper preparation, printing and transportation, candidate authentication, CCTV monitoring, invigilation, and the custody of answer sheets. It also recommended better centre allocation policies to detect suspicious patterns.

The committee also proposed wider use of technology. Its suggestions included a "Digi-Exam" identity system with Aadhaar-based or biometric verification, authentication at multiple stages, encrypted transmission of question papers, printing papers closer to examination centres, stronger cyber-security measures and, over the longer term, computer-adaptive testing. It also suggested hybrid and multi-stage examinations for large candidate populations before a gradual transition to computer-based testing.

Recognising that reforms often remain unimplemented, the committee also recommended setting up a High-Powered Steering Committee to monitor execution of its recommendations. The Education Ministry constituted this body on November 14, 2024, under the chairmanship of Dr Radhakrishnan.

What happened to the recommendations?

The Centre says implementation of the recommendations is underway.

In Parliament, the government said a steering committee was overseeing implementation, with reforms focusing on strengthening the NTA, creating new posts, improving coordination with states and introducing stronger candidate authentication systems.

In May 2026, Dr Radhakrishnan informed the Supreme Court that a majority of the committee's recommendations had either been implemented or were under active execution. In an affidavit, he said the committee had held extensive consultations with stakeholders and submitted 101 recommendations covering examination reforms, data security, institutional restructuring, technological safeguards and examination integrity.

According to the affidavit, state governments are now actively involved in conducting Neet through State-Level Coordination Committees and District-Level Coordination Committees. More than 99.5 per cent of Neet-UG 2026 examination centres were government institutions, while city coordinators were drawn from government schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The affidavit also said the government had created 16 new senior-level posts in the NTA and introduced Aadhaar-based biometric authentication for Neet-UG candidates as part of the first phase of the proposed "DIGI-EXAM" system. Multi-layer frisking, expanded CCTV surveillance, mobile jammers, AI-based data analytics and improved grievance redressal systems have also been introduced.

However, some long-term recommendations are still being implemented. These include introducing multi-session examinations, strengthening information security systems, expanding AI-based monitoring and harmonising entrance examinations across the country. The affidavit noted that these reforms would be implemented in phases and, where required, in consultation with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.