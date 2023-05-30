close

'Excited about PM Modi's US visit next month', says envoy Eric Garcetti

Garcetti also commented on the challenges that India is facing from China along its land borders and maritime regions and added that India can depend on the US as it stands for respecting borders

Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India on Tuesday said that India has accorded a "depth" of friendship and strategic partnership to India that is unmatched in the world and it is ready to expand further during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington next month.
In an interview with the news agency PTI, Garcetti said that they are excited about Modi's visit to Washington to meet President Joe Biden. He also suggested that the two nations are working on certain agreements to boost defence cooperation and they are likely to be firmed up when Modi visits the US or President Joe Biden comes to India in September for the G20 summit.

Garcetti also commented on the challenges that India is facing from China along its land borders and maritime regions and added that India can depend on the US as it stands for respecting borders, sovereignty, and the rule of law.
He further said, "We will protect and defend these principles. If one country thinks that it can unilaterally change the status quo, that is unacceptable to all of us. We also want to deter action. We would like to see a more peaceful relationship with China for both India and the United States."

Garcetti also made it clear that bullying by anybody will not be acceptable.
During his interaction, Garcetti stated the partnership between the two nations has assumed a greater significance for the world in the context of the current geopolitical situation.  He asserted that the partnership will not only be beneficial for these two nations but also for the globe.

He expressed his views on whether India and the US are looking at joint development of key military platforms and said, "We are offering weapons systems that are cutting edge and also technology transfers that ensure that India can make some of these things here in India."

(with inputs from PTI)
