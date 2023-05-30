Kerala govt launches project to make capital largest solar city in India



A three-day expo was inaugurated by the Kerala government-run ANERT (Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology) where the public can learn about and buy several solar energy systems to implement the central scheme that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Kerala government on Tuesday launched a project to turn every rooftop in Thiruvananthapuram into a solar producing station.



"The solar city project aims to meet all power requirements of a city from renewable energy sources. In Thiruvananthapuram, we have identified the potential for the production of 800 MW solar energy. We have identified three lakh buildings suitable for installation through the creation of a solar atlas," Narendra Nath Velluri, director,ANERT, said to news agency PTI.

PM Narendra Modi had launched the national portal for rooftop solar scheme on July 30, 2022.



If people volunteered to install solar panels on the three lakh private buildings identified, 700 MW of solar energy could be generated, the official said.

Solar panel installations have already started in 600 government buildings , out of which 150 were commimisioned on Tuesday, Velluri said. The remaining buildings would be commisioned within two months, he added.

ANERT has also installed bank stalls in the expo so that citizens can take loans for solar system purchases. "The remaining 100 MW can be produced using solar street lamps and through government institutions. Solar panels help consumers become 'prosumers' (producing consumers) as their electricity bill could be zero and they could earn money by supplying power to the grid," Velluri said.



The Kerala government is also providing incentives by citizens who opt for solar energy by owning up to four per cent of the interest on bank loans to buy solar systems," Velluri added. A 3 KW solar system has the ability to handle the full energy requirement for an average household. "A 3 KW solar system can cost between Rs 2 to 2.5 lakh. The central government will give a subsidy of 40 per cent for the 3 KW system. So, one can install a 3 KW solar system for Rs 1.6 lakh," he said.

Recently, PM Modi has Modhera, a small town in Gujarat, with just a 10 MW production potential, as a complete solar town. "Thiruvananthapuram is going to be the first one to implement this on such a large scale. Gandhinagar in Gujarat is also taking this up at the same time," Velluri said.

