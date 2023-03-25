JUST IN

LIVE: Rahul trying to divert and mislead people, insulted OBCs, says BJP

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Lok Sabha

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad

Introduction

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a swipe at two BJP ministers for accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting OBCs with his "Modi surname" remark in 2019, saying they were "insulting" people's intelligence by making such an "absurd allegation". Gandhi was on Friday disqualified from the Lok Sabha, nearly 24 hours after a Surat court convicted him in a defamation case. The court in Gujarat's Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his remark -- "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Addressing a press conference on Friday, BJP leaders and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur had accused Gandhi of insulting OBCs.
