Refresh / Auto Refresh
LIVE: Rahul trying to divert and mislead people, insulted OBCs, says BJP
Catch all the latest news updates from across the globe here
Topics Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Lok SabhaBS Web Team |
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
Introduction
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a swipe at two BJP ministers for accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting OBCs with his "Modi surname" remark in 2019, saying they were "insulting" people's intelligence by making such an "absurd allegation". Gandhi was on Friday disqualified from the Lok Sabha, nearly 24 hours after a Surat court convicted him in a defamation case. The court in Gujarat's Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his remark -- "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Addressing a press conference on Friday, BJP leaders and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur had accused Gandhi of insulting OBCs.
READ MORE
READ MORE
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a swipe at two BJP ministers for accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting OBCs with his "Modi surname" remark in 2019, saying they were "insulting" people's intelligence by making such an "absurd allegation". Gandhi was on Friday disqualified from the Lok Sabha, nearly 24 hours after a Surat court convicted him in a defamation case. The court in Gujarat's Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his remark -- "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Addressing a press conference on Friday, BJP leaders and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur had accused Gandhi of insulting OBCs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Karnataka on Saturday to participate in various inauguration programmes in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur districts of the state. At his arrival at HAL Airport here, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai and the Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. PM Modi has dedicated Madhusudan Sai Medical Sciences and Research Institute of Satya Sai Ashram at Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur taluk.
Congress state unit President D K Shivakumar and Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who are Chief Ministerial aspirants in the event of the party coming to power in Karnataka, are among the prominent leaders who figure in the first list of candidates for the Assembly polls, due by May, announced on Saturday. Yathindra's name does not figure for any other segment in the first list of 124 candidates.
Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India by Vice President Kamala Harris at a ceremonial event.Garcetti was confirmed as the next US Ambassador earlier this month, ending a logjam that had left an important American mission abroad without a regular envoy for almost two years and his fate in the balance. The swearing-in ceremony on Friday was attended by Garcetti's close family members, including his wife and daughter, who held the Hebrew Bible.READ LESS