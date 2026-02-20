Expanding green cover key to improving Delhi-NCR air quality: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday indicated that expanding green cover could play a meaningful role in improving air quality across the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

The remarks were made during proceedings concerning the formation of an expert panel tasked with supervising an afforestation drive intended to offset tree loss in Delhi’s ridge areas.

Senior Advocate Guru Krishna Kumar, appearing as amicus curiae (friend of the court), mentioned the issue before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking substitution of a committee member. He informed the Court that one of the existing members, Ishwar Singh, had recently been appointed to the National Green Tribunal and would need to be replaced.

Kumar proposed two alternative names, following which the Bench selected M D Sinha, a retired Indian Forest Service officer, to join the panel.

Kumar further drew attention to earlier directions issued by a Bench led by Justice A S Oka (since retired) aimed at enhancing Delhi’s green cover, and suggested that the present committee also oversee implementation of those measures.

The Chief Justice agreed to list the related matter, observing that the issue bore relevance to the region’s air quality.