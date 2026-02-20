Friday, February 20, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM to launch ₹22,000-cr Guwahati-Silchar expressway on March 14: Assam CM

PM to launch ₹22,000-cr Guwahati-Silchar expressway on March 14: Assam CM

The expressway will enable travel between Guwahati and Silchar in four-and-a-half hours from over eight hours at present, he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Silchar

Assam Chief Minister

The tender process is complete and clearance from the wildlife board has also been obtained, Sarma said | Image Credit: @himantabiswa

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Barak Valley on March 14 to launch the Rs 22,000-crore expressway connecting Guwahati and Silchar.

The expressway will enable travel between Guwahati and Silchar in four-and-a-half hours from over eight hours at present, he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Silchar.

The tender process is complete and clearance from the wildlife board has also been obtained, Sarma said.

''The acquisition of land has also progressed well and construction of roads will begin soon,'' he said.

The PM will also inaugurate the Silchar flyover during his visit, Sarma said.

 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Antonio Guterres

PM Modi, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hold bilateral talks

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Answer to 'abject surrender' lies in 'grips', 'chokes' placed on PM: Rahul

Narendra Modi

PM Modi meets AI startup CEOs, discusses use of tech in agri, education

guwahati airport roof collapse

New terminal of Guwahati airport to begin operations from Feb 22: Assam CM

Qualcomm

Qualcomm, Tata Electronics sign deal to make automotive modules in Assam

Assembly polls are due in Assam in a few months.

On the proposed greenfield airport in Silchar, the CM said the state government received the environmental clearance for it on Thursday.

''Now, it will need approval of the state cabinet... time is less now, but we will try to start the process by March. If it is not possible, then it will happen after the assembly elections,'' the CM said.

Regarding the announcement of BJP candidates for the polls, Sarma said it was most likely to happen after the PM's visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel

Open garbage next to house violates right to live with dignity: Delhi HC

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC to visit TN, Puducherry from Feb 25 to 27 to assess poll preparedness

Indian police

Two communities clash in MP's Siroha; police retort to teargas shells

Jairam Ramesh

'Maximum Optics Damaging India': Cong's dig at Modi govt over US-Pak ties

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Worked to bring positive change: Delhi CM on govt's first anniversary

Topics : Narendra Modi Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Guwahati

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance