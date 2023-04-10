close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fact finding' team in West Bengal to disturb peace, alleges Mamata

The situation is absolutely peaceful now. The fact-finding team has come here to disrupt peace in the area. What is the function of this team? What does it do?

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Describing the current situation in the violence-hit areas of West Bengal as "peaceful", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that a fact finding' team sent by a little-known NGO was visiting the state in a bid to disrupt law and order situation here.

Questioning the authority of the team headed by a former Patna High Court judge, Banerjee pointed out that Ram Navami processions organised by BJP had carried arms and driven tractors and deliberately taken routes where Namaz' was being offered.

"The situation is absolutely peaceful now. To disrupt peace in the area, the fact finding team has come here. What is the function of this team? What does it do? In every matter, they (the Centre) send the Human Rights Commission, Women's Commission, Child Commission and Media Commission," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said.

West Bengal has witnessed violence in parts of Hooghly and Howrah districts during Ram Navami rallies. Police did not allow the 'fact-finding' team, led by retired Patna High Court judge L Narasimha Reddy, to visit any of the violence-hit areas citing prohibitory orders.

They deliberately went there during namaz time... BJP supporters carried revolvers, danced with arms... Why people will carry arms, drive tractors and bulldozers in religious rallies? who gave them permission? These are illegal. These people are outsiders and were brought from Munger," Banerjee said at the state secretariat on Monday.

The TMC had released a video where one person was seen carrying a firearm in a rally purportedly at Kazipara in Howrah. Police later arrested him from Munger in Bihar.

Also Read

Ram Navami violence: Security beefed up in Nalanda, police say over 50 held

Ram Navami violence: Situation in Nalanda normal, Sec 144 in place, says SP

Ram Navami 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration in India

West Bengal violence: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation, NIA probe

BJP, right wing org behind Ram Navami violence in Howrah: Mamata Banerjee

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to appear before ED on Tuesday: Report

National party status to AAP in such a short time a miracle: Kejriwal

Govt using new software to spy over people opposed to it: Congress

SC permits Vedanta to carry out upkeep of its closed Tuticorin plant

Have signatures of over 1 mn Delhiites against arrest of Sisodia, Jain: AAP

In a press conference, the 'fact finding' team demanded an NIA probe into the violence in West Bengal, alleging that the police administration had been "hand-in-glove with the rioters".

Asserting that the team could meet a few victims of the clashes though it was not allowed to go to the violence-hit areas, Reddy said, "Going by the pattern and methods (of the violence), it needs to be investigated by the NIA."

He said the team will submit a report to the National Human Rights Commission as there may be an element of national security.

The chief minister praised the police for dealing with the situation tactfully, saying that otherwise there could be deaths.

Topics : Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal | Ram Navami clashes

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon