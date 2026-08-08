Fadnavis orders probe into alleged donation irregularities at Siddhivinayak

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a comprehensive probe into alleged donation irregularities at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in the city, directing officials to examine the shrine's records of the last five years, an official said on Saturday.

The directive comes on the heels of allegations by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray claiming ₹18 crore was siphoned off annually from the temple, prompting the arrest of nine employees and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's demand for independent inquiries.

According to officials, Fadnavis ordered a probe after a delegation from the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust met him and presented a detailed account of the collections between 2023-2026.

The chief minister has sought the probe report at the earliest, they said.

Last month, Shinde had sought an independent inquiry and instructed officials to begin the process.

The controversy came to the fore after Raj Thackeray alleged that nearly ₹18 crore was siphoned off annually from the temple donations.

Following this, Sada Sarvankar, chairman of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust and a leader of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said nine employees were arrested in connection with the alleged theft.