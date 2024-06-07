Who is Kulwinder Kaur, a CISF constable, who slapped Kangana Ranaut?

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, Kulwinder Kaur, allegedly slapped Bollywood actress and newly elected BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Kangna Ranaut , at the Chandigarh airport on June 6, 2024 (Thursday). The video of the incident instantly went viral and Kaur who was upset with Ranaut over her remark against the farmers' protest in 2020 has been suspended and an FIR has also been lodged against her.

In a viral video, Kulwinder Kaur was seen saying, “My mother was there," referring to Kangana Ranaut's statement saying women in the farmers' protest were paid ₹100 each to sit on Delhi borders.

In another viral video, Kulwinder Kaur is seen expressing her anger stating that Kangana said that farmers' protest were paid Rs 100 each to sit on Delhi's borders. “My mother was there," she added.

“Kangana kehti hai aurate 100-100 rupee mein baithi thi aurate farmer protest mein, yeh baithegi wahan pe? Meri maa baithi thi jab isne bayan diya tha (Kangana said the women were sitting in the farmers' protests for ₹100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she made that remark)," Kaur said in a purported video.

Who is Kulwider Kaur?

The 35-year-old Kulwinder Singh hails from Punjab's Sultanpur Lodhi. She is the sister of Sher Singh Mahiwal, the organisational secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. She joined CISF in 2009 and has been with the aviation security group of the force at the Chandigarh airport since 2021. Her husband is also a personnel with CISF and the couple has two children. Officials stated that she hasn't had any vigilance inquiry or punishment against her in the force till now.

What did Kangana Ranaut say after the incident?

Kangana Ranaut released a video after that incident. She said in the video that she is receiving calls from the media and well-wishers and confirmed that she is safe.

While recalling the incident at the Chandigarh airport, the Manikarnika-actress said as soon as she came out of security check, a lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff, came from the side and hit her on the face and abused her. When Ranaut asked about the reason, the CISF staff said she supports the farmers' protest.

"I am safe but my concern is that terrorism is increasing in Punjab... How do we handle that?," Ranaut said in her video.

CISF ordered a court of inquiry

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), tasked with providing security at airports, ordered a court of inquiry and also lodged an FIR against Kulwinder.

Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women said that the panel had taken up the matter with CISF. 'Those responsible for security at the airport are themselves breaching security,' she added.

Jai Ram Thakur condemns the incident

Jai Ram Thakur, the leader of the opposition and the former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh condemned the incident.

“Such behaviour with an elected representative by security personnel at the airport is very unfortunate and calls for action,” Thakur told PTI.