Ferozepur police bust cross-border drug racket, seize heroin worth ₹75 cr

Ferozepur police bust cross-border drug racket, seize heroin worth ₹75 cr

The arrest was made by the CIA staff based on secret information indicating that a large consignment had arrived from across the border

Punjab police

According to the police, during interrogation, a significant cross-border conspiracy was uncovered. File Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ANI
Sep 15 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

In a major crackdown, the Ferozepur Police arrested a 22-year-old drug smuggler and recovered 15 kilograms and 775 grams of heroin, valued at approximately ₹75 crore, which was smuggled in from Pakistan, said the police.

The arrest was made by the CIA staff based on secret information indicating that a large consignment had arrived from across the border. The accused, identified as Sonu, was apprehended from an embankment on the Sutlej River in the Ali area.

According to the police, during interrogation, a significant cross-border conspiracy was uncovered. It was revealed that the heroin was ordered by a major drug smuggler currently lodged in Kapurthala jail, who had contacted his counterparts in Pakistan. The Punjab Police is now preparing to bring the jailed smuggler on a production warrant for further investigation.

 

Giving details, SSP Bhupinder Singh stated that drug smugglers operating from across the Ferozepur border have become highly active, exploiting the current flood situation. "Taking advantage of the disaster, these elements are continuously sending consignments," the SSP said.

He added that in the last 15 days alone, a total of about 30 kg of heroin has been recovered from the Ferozepur area, all of which is suspected to have been imported from Pakistan.

The police are now investigating the entire network to uncover all backwards and forward links, including where the consignment was to be supplied and how the smugglers maintained contact across the border, with the aim of dismantling the entire drug chain.

Punjab Police Punjab Drug Racket

Sep 15 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu on Doha Strike
