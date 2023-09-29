close
Sensex (0.68%)
65953.20 + 444.88
Nifty (0.73%)
19666.75 + 143.20
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
40496.10 + 392.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.92%)
5864.25 + 53.55
Nifty Bank (0.76%)
44637.25 + 336.30
Heatmap

FIR against SFJ's Pannun for threatening to turn WC to World Terror Cup

Many recipients of the threat message reported it to the police through various mediums, the FIR said

Khalistan

The pre-recorded message said that October 5 would not be the start of the Cricket World Cup but the beginning of World Terror Cup". Shikhs for Justice is going to storm Ahmedabad with Khalistani flags, it said.

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for threatening to turn the Cricket World Cup, starting on October 5 at Narendra Modi stadium here, into World Terror Cup, an official said on Friday.
In the first information report (FIR), the cyber crime branch of the Ahmedabad police said that people from across the country have received Pannun's threat via a pre-recorded voice message sent from a foreign number.
The complaint filed by sub-inspector H N Prajapati of the cyber crime branch said that it has come to their notice that many people received a pre-recorded threat voice message from the phone number +447418343648.
Many recipients of the threat message reported it to the police through various mediums, the FIR said.
The pre-recorded message said that October 5 would not be the start of the Cricket World Cup but the beginning of World Terror Cup". Shikhs for Justice is going to storm Ahmedabad with Khalistani flags, it said.
We are going to take revenge of Shaheed Nijjar's assassination. We are going to use ballots against your bullets. We are going to use vote against your violence. Remember 5th October, it will not be be World Cricket Cup it will be beginning of World Terror Cup... message from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, said the FIR quoting the transcribed message.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Cricket World Cup 2023: India full schedule, squad, match timing, streaming

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

Situation in Manipur's Imphal valley calm but tense, curfew relaxed

Slow climb up: The time it takes the poor to become middle class in India

Karnataka Bandh: Schools closed, flights cancelled, Section 144 imposed

Haryana's bars, hotels, restaurants won't be able to serve Hookah anymore

PM Modi calls for cleanliness drive on Oct 1 ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

According to the FIR, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a designated as a terrorist by the Government of India and is running an organisation called Sikhs for Justice from a foreign country..
Pannun is trying to spread fear, create enmity between Sikhs and other communities of the country and indulge in terror activities in the country, said the FIR, adding that earlier too, he had indulged in such nefarious activities, especially on the social media platform Twitter, now X.
The Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium on October 5.
The threat message from Pannun comes amid a diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada over the alleged assassination of designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on June 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gujarat Khalistan issue ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Terrorism separatist leaders

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon